|
|
|TB
|ATL
Buccaneers-Falcons Preview
ATLANTA (AP) At 43, Tom Brady is on the verge of proving he was the right choice to help Tampa Bay end the NFL's second-longest playoff drought.
At 35, Matt Ryan is determined to answer new doubts that he's still capable of bringing Atlanta back to the postseason.
The Buccaneers (8-5) could move closer to their first playoff appearance since 2007 when they visit Atlanta (4-9) on Sunday.
The Buccaneers currently hold the NFC's No. 6 playoff spot following last week's 26-14 win over Minnesota. Tampa Bay plays at Detroit next week before facing the Falcons again at home to close the regular season.
Brady is making no assumptions about the Bucs' path to the playoffs.
''Wherever that takes us, it takes us. It will be up to us to earn it,'' Brady said. ''No one is going to give you anything in the NFL. It's too competitive, it's too tough. Every week is a challenge.''
After 12 consecutive seasons of missing the postseason, Tampa Bay signed Brady after he led New England to nine Super Bowls, including six championships.
Brady holds the NFL record for quarterbacks with 30 playoff wins. One of his six Super Bowl championships came against Ryan and the Falcons. The Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51 following the 2016 season.
Brady is 6-0 against Atlanta. Ryan needs no reminders of the Super Bowl collapse, and he's not interested in revisiting bad memories by watching a replay of the game.
''I don't pop that one in all that often,'' Ryan said this week as he prepared for the visit from Brady's Bucs. ''Different memory for him than it is for me.''
Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, who was Atlanta's wide receivers coach in 2016, said he has no interest in revisiting the Super Bowl loss. He said he doesn't blame Brady if the quarterback celebrates his postseason success.
''No, that game's in the past.'' Morris said. ''I hate Tom enough. I don't need more motivation. ... He's the best player in the game I've seen and when you're the best and you're able to prove it every single week, you have the right to put up your old Super Bowls and your old rings. ... I do hate him for it. I just hate him for it.''
Ryan threw a season-high three interceptions in last week's 20-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Including a costly poor pass late in the loss to the Chargers, Ryan has thrown eight interceptions in the last six games after giving up only three in the first seven games of the season.
`GOOD SPOT' FOR RYAN
Even while playing in the NFC South with Brady and 41-year-old Drew Brees of New Orleans, Ryan faced questions this week about his age and signs of a possible decline.
''My body feels great,'' Brady said. ''I feel like I'm fresh and I'm in a good spot. I haven't played as well as I'd like, and that happens sometimes.''
SACK ATTACK
Tampa Bay linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul form one of the top sacks duos in the NFL. They've combined for five over the past two games and have 45 1/2 since the start of 2019 -second highest for a tandem during that stretch behind Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, who have 46.
Cornerback Carlton Davis, who leads the Bucs with four interceptions, said Barrett and Pierre-Paul make him a better player.
''Having those guys on our edge definitely gives you confidence on the back end when you're covering because you know the quarterback doesn't have long before he has to get the ball out,'' Davis said. ''I love playing with those guys.''
A VOTE FOR MORRIS
Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians would like to see Morris land another full-time job. Morris was 17-31 as Tampa Bay's coach from 2009-11 and is 4-4 since replacing the fired Dan Quinn this season.
''I would hope so,'' Arians said. ''I think as you grow as a coach, you learn. I think for him, having had the development of coaching offense and defense while he's in Atlanta just makes him even more of a better candidate. Obviously, he has a great rapport with players and players love playing for him. If you're looking for a head coach, what else are you looking for?''
PULLING FOR A TIE
The only way Tampa Bay can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday is by beating Atlanta while Minnesota and Chicago play to a tie. There has been only one tie all season, Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia.
RIDLEY'S RISE
Calvin Ridley has emerged as Atlanta's leading receiver as Julio Jones has missed four games with a hamstring injury. Jones' status this week is uncertain.
Ridley had eight catches for 124 yards with a touchdown against Los Angeles last week. It was his sixth game with at least 100 yards this season, tied for the NFL lead. The third-year player has career-best totals of 67 catches for 1,029 yards.
---
AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|2:53
|8:35
|1st Downs
|1
|6
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|26
|121
|Total Plays
|5
|15
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|17
|Rush Attempts
|0
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|26
|104
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|9-10
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|26
|PASS YDS
|104
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|17
|
|
|26
|TOTAL YDS
|121
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Brady
|4/5
|26
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. McCoy 25 RB
1
FPTS
|L. McCoy
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
C. Brate 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Brate
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
A. Brown 81 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
0
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|1
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Barner 44 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Barner
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|9/10
|104
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|16
|0
|16
|11
|
I. Smith 25 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|
B. Hill 23 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Hill
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Gage 83 WR
9
FPTS
|R. Gage
|2
|2
|32
|1
|27
|9
|
L. Stocker 88 TE
2
FPTS
|L. Stocker
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|2
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|1
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
1
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 44(3:41 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 37 yards to TB 7 Center-J.Harris. K.Barner to TB 12 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - ATL 49(4:14 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to T.Gurley to TB 44 for 5 yards (D.White).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 45(4:56 - 1st) B.Hill right end to TB 49 for -4 yards (D.White; S.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(5:01 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to L.Stocker (D.White).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(5:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to L.Stocker to TB 45 for 25 yards (C.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - ATL 14(6:27 - 1st) M.Ryan scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 30 for 16 yards (C.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 11(7:02 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to B.Powell to ATL 14 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 10(7:41 - 1st) B.Hill right guard to ATL 11 for 1 yard (D.White).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TB 49(7:50 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to ATL 10 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by B.Powell.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 18 - TB 37(8:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.McCoy to ATL 49 for 14 yards (D.Jones).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 45(9:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to TB 37 for -8 yards (K.Neal J.Cominsky).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(9:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 31(9:59 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate pushed ob at TB 45 for 14 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(10:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown ran ob at TB 31 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ATL 5(10:39 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 32(11:25 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep middle to R.Gage to TB 5 for 27 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 45(12:08 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to TB 32 for 23 yards (C.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ATL 41(12:39 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at ATL 45 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(13:15 - 1st) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 41 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - ATL 26(13:49 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 36 for 10 yards (N.Suh).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ATL 24(14:24 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Powell to ATL 26 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Gurley right guard to ATL 24 for -1 yards (L.David; D.White).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
TB
ATL
0
7
1st 3:32 FOX
-
HOU
IND
0
7
1st 3:31 CBS
-
CHI
MIN
7
7
1st 4:46 FOX
-
DET
TEN
7
7
1st 1:34 CBS
-
SF
DAL
0
7
1st 8:39 CBS
-
JAC
BAL
0
9
1st 5:49 CBS
-
SEA
WAS
3
0
1st 3:33 FOX
-
NE
MIA
0
0
1st 2:52 CBS
-
LAC
LV
30
27
Final/OT NFLN
-
BUF
DEN
48
19
Final NFLN
-
CAR
GB
16
24
Final NFLN
-
PHI
ARI
0
049.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
NYJ
LAR
0
044.5 O/U
-17
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
KC
NO
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CLE
NYG
0
044.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
PIT
CIN
0
040 O/U
+14
Mon 8:15pm ESPN