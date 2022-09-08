|
Steelers-Bengals Preview
CINCINNATI (AP) Kenny Pickett - the former Pitt star, Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round draft pick - might be the quarterback of the future for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for right now, Mitch Trubisky is their man under center.
Trubisky will be the starter when the Steelers open the post-Big Ben era on Sunday against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
Trubisky, who signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Steelers in March, got the nod after battling Pickett and three-year backup Mason Rudolph throughout training camp. It will be a fresh start for the 28-year-old after failing live up to expectations with the Chicago Bears and then going through last season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo.
''I had a really good camp. I came in here with a lot of experience, showed I could lead a team, showed I've been playing really well and throwing the football really well,'' said Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. ''Now we go out there and execute on the field.''
His Steelers teammates apparently believe in him, too, installing him as one of five team captains earlier this week.
''We're just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us,'' Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said.
The Steelers are going to have to worry a little bit about their defense against quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who have won the last three games in the series - including a sweep last season as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played out his final year.
Burrow, who had to recover from an appendectomy at the start of camp after taking the Bengals on an improbable run to the Super Bowl last season, will operate in front of an improved offensive line with four new starters. In the backfield, Burrow will be joined by running back Joe Mixon, who has been a steady, productive presence the past few years despite the lackluster line play.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor is deferential when describing the trust and respect his third-year quarterback has earned.
''It helps you sleep better at night when you have Joe Burrow playing quarterback for you, I can promise you that,'' he said.
FIRST LOOK AT NEW O-LINE
The Bengals acted quickly in the offseason to shore up an offensive line that allowed 51 sacks last year, plus another 19 in the postseason.
They spent big money signing free agents and new starters - center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La'el Collins. Fourth-round draft pick Cordell Volson won the starting spot at left guard. The remaining starter from last year is left tackle Jonah Williams.
NEW DAY
Trubisky is the first quarterback other than Roethlisberger to start a season opener for the Steelers since Charlie Batch filled in to start the 2010 season while Roethlisberger served a four-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Roethlisberger retired at the end of last season, which was his 18th in the NFL.
THROW ME SOMETHING
Ja'Marr Chase's 1,455 yards receiving broke a Bengals record and got him selected the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Tee Higgins, who finished last season with 1,091 yards, has recovered from shoulder surgery he had after the Super Bowl.
Veteran Tyler Boyd (828 yards) rounds out the trio of starters. Higgins and Boyd could benefit from the Steelers trying to keep track of Chase.
WATT LEADS THE WAY
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tied an NFL record with 22 1/2 sacks last season on his way to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award, but did little against the Bengals.
He sat out a 24-14 loss in September with an injury and failed to get to Burrow during a blowout defeat at Paul Brown Stadium last November.
Watt anchors a defense that underwent a bit of an overhaul both on and off the field during the offseason. Teryl Austin was promoted to defensive coordinator following Keith Butler's retirement, and Tomlin hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant.
The Steelers also signed inside linebacker Myles Jack and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in an effort to shore up a defense that finished dead last against the run last season.
---
AP Sports Writer Will Graves contributed.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:30
|37:30
|1st Downs
|9
|27
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|5
|19
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|172
|370
|Total Plays
|46
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|116
|Rush Attempts
|20
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|111
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|28-46
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-47
|4-27
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.6
|2-54.0
|Return Yards
|51
|26
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|4-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-31
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-4 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|172
|TOTAL YDS
|370
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|14/25
|113
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|5
|24
|0
|15
|6
|
N. Harris 22 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Harris
|10
|23
|0
|11
|10
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
10
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|3
|9
|0
|6
|10
|
J. Warren 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Warren
|2
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
6
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|2
|2
|40
|0
|32
|6
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
5
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|6
|2
|34
|0
|31
|5
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|7
|4
|21
|0
|7
|6
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|3
|3
|12
|0
|5
|6
|
N. Harris 22 RB
10
FPTS
|N. Harris
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|10
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Warren 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Boykin 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|8-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|6-2
|3.0
|0
|1
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|6-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 MLB
|M. Jack
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 LB
|D. Bush
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 40 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 DE
|T. Alualu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
8
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|7
|48.6
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|28/46
|286
|2
|4
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Chase 1 WR
28
FPTS
|J. Chase
|16
|10
|129
|1
|24
|28
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|9
|7
|63
|0
|18
|20
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|7
|4
|33
|1
|22
|13
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|2
|2
|27
|0
|18
|4
|
S. Perine 34 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Perine
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|3
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|5
|2
|10
|0
|9
|3
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reader 98 DE
|D. Reader
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DE
|B. Hill
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
6
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|2/2
|59
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|2
|54.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|4
|6.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 6(0:04 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 6(0:09 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to Mi.Thomas.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 12(0:13 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Boyd. PENALTY on PIT-M.Fitzpatrick - Unnecessary Roughness - 6 yards - enforced at PIT 12 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 12(0:16 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to Mi.Thomas.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CIN 17(0:22 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Mixon [T.Watt]. PIT-T.Watt was injured during the play. PENALTY on PIT-T.Watt - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 17(0:27 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 31(0:34 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to PIT 17 for 14 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 40(0:42 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to PIT 31 for 9 yards (M.Jack) [C.Heyward].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 40(0:46 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep left to Mi.Thomas.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 49(1:04 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to PIT 40 for 11 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(1:27 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 49 for 9 yards (M.Jack; T.Norwood).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - PIT 19(1:35 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 45 yards to CIN 36 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to CIN 40 for 4 yards (M.Boykin).
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - PIT 15(1:42 - 4th) C.Claypool left end to PIT 19 for 4 yards (T.Hendrickson; V.Bell).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PIT 15(1:44 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson (G.Pratt).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 17(1:51 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 15 for -2 yards (G.Pratt - S.Hubbard). PIT-N.Harris was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 2(1:51 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-J.Chase - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 2 - No Play.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CIN 2(1:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (C.Sutton). PENALTY on CIN-J.Chase - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 3(2:02 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst to PIT 2 for 1 yard (M.Fitzpatrick; T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 3(2:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 1(2:48 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 3 for -2 yards (T.Watt - A.Highsmith). PIT-A.Highsmith was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 13(2:54 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase ran ob at PIT 1 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 13(2:58 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to Mi.Thomas.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 24(3:35 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to PIT 13 for 11 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 24(3:39 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Mixon (M.Jack).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CIN 30(3:48 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 40 for -10 yards (T.Watt). PENALTY on PIT-C.Sutton - Defensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at PIT 30 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 29(4:29 - 4th) J.Mixon right guard to PIT 30 for -1 yards (C.Wormley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 29(4:33 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(5:20 - 4th) J.Burrow up the middle to PIT 29 for 23 yards (M.Jack).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(6:05 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to CIN 48 for 18 yards (M.Fitzpatrick) [L.Ogunjobi].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 40(6:13 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kuntz - Touchback. PENALTY on PIT-C.Kuntz - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PIT 40(6:17 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 37(7:03 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to G.Pickens pushed ob at PIT 40 for 3 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(7:38 - 4th) C.Claypool right end to PIT 37 for 3 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 23(8:16 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 34 for 11 yards (M.Hilton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - CIN 36(8:23 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by A.Witherspoon at PIT 23. A.Witherspoon to PIT 23 for no gain (S.Perine).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 36(8:27 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase [C.Heyward].
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CIN 36(8:31 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Mixon (J.Jones). PIT-R.Spillane was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(9:09 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 36 for 4 yards (R.Spillane; D.Leal).
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 38(9:38 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Boyd to PIT 40 for 22 yards (T.Edmunds). Penalty on PIT-A.Highsmith - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(10:11 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 38 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi; C.Wormley).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 32(10:41 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 36 for 4 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(11:13 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 32 for 7 yards (M.Fitzpatrick - R.Spillane).
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - PIT 30(11:18 - 4th) C.Boswell 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 30(11:24 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 30(11:30 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 30(11:34 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth (L.Wilson).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 37(12:14 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to CIN 30 for 7 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 43(12:37 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to CIN 37 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie). FUMBLES (C.Awuzie) - and recovers at CIN 37. PIT-M.Cole was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(13:21 - 4th) N.Harris right tackle to CIN 43 for 2 yards (L.Wilson - S.Hubbard).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 15(13:36 - 4th) K.Huber punts 50 yards to PIT 35 - Center-C.Harris. G.Olszewski to CIN 45 for 20 yards (S.Morgan).
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 5(14:15 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to CIN 15 for 10 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 12(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 5 for -7 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 9(0:21 - 3rd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 12 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - PIT 38(0:28 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 53 yards to CIN 9 - Center-C.Kuntz - out of bounds.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - PIT 30(1:00 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to Z.Gentry to PIT 38 for 8 yards (L.Wilson).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PIT 40(1:19 - 3rd) M.Trubisky scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 46 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie). PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 40 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 38(2:00 - 3rd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 40 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; B.Hill).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(2:27 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to N.Harris to PIT 38 for 2 yards (T.Hendrickson - G.Pratt).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 30(3:12 - 3rd) M.Trubisky scrambles right end to PIT 36 for 6 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 23(3:55 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 30 for 7 yards (E.Apple).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(4:41 - 3rd) M.Trubisky sacked ob at PIT 23 for -2 yards (B.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(4:41 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Burrow pass to Mi.Thomas is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PIT-L.Wallace was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 2(4:44 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 4(5:29 - 3rd) J.Burrow scrambles left guard to PIT 2 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 4(6:12 - 3rd) J.Mixon left end to PIT 4 for no gain (M.Jack; T.Alualu).
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - CIN 28(6:53 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to PIT 4 for 24 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 24(7:41 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 28 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 30(8:21 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd ran ob at PIT 24 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 34(9:00 - 3rd) S.Perine up the middle to PIT 30 for 4 yards (T.Watt).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(9:46 - 3rd) J.Mixon right tackle to PIT 34 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 46(10:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon pushed ob at PIT 35 for 11 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - PIT 16(10:33 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 40 yards to CIN 44 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to PIT 46 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - PIT 16(10:38 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - PIT 16(10:43 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to G.Pickens.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:28 - 3rd) N.Harris right end to PIT 16 for -4 yards (D.Reader - L.Wilson).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 17(12:08 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 20 for 3 yards (M.Hilton) [D.Reader].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 9(12:52 - 3rd) N.Harris right end to PIT 17 for 8 yards (L.Wilson; V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 9(12:57 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth [S.Hubbard].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CIN 33(13:04 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 58 yards to PIT 9 - Center-C.Harris - fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 27(13:45 - 3rd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 33 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 30(14:23 - 3rd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 27 for -3 yards (M.Jack).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 30 for 5 yards (T.Watt).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CIN 8(0:18 - 2nd) E.McPherson 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CIN 8(0:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CIN 8(0:27 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CIN 3(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-C.Volson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 4(1:09 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 3 for 1 yard (C.Heyward).
|+31 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 35(1:16 - 2nd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon right guard pushed ob at PIT 4 for 31 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CIN 40(2:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to Mi.Thomas to PIT 35 for 5 yards (L.Wallace).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 44(2:37 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to PIT 40 for 4 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 44(3:16 - 2nd) J.Mixon left end to PIT 44 for no gain (D.Bush; M.Reed).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(4:01 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to PIT 44 for 21 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - PIT 14(4:12 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 57 yards to CIN 29 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 35 for 6 yards (B.Snell).
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 10(4:41 - 2nd) M.Trubisky scrambles up the middle to PIT 14 for 4 yards (L.Wilson).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 8(5:20 - 2nd) J.Warren right tackle to PIT 10 for 2 yards (G.Pratt; J.Tupou).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 8(5:24 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to J.Warren.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 43(5:33 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep middle intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at PIT 15. C.Sutton pushed ob at PIT 21 for 6 yards (J.Chase). PENALTY on PIT-M.Fitzpatrick - Unnecessary Roughness - 7 yards - enforced at PIT 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 42(6:15 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to PIT 43 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 39(6:56 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 42 for 3 yards (M.Adams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(7:27 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 39 for 3 yards (C.Sutton; D.Bush).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 27(8:15 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 36 for 9 yards (D.Bush). CIN-T.Higgins was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(8:46 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 27 for 2 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 1(8:50 - 2nd) T.Scott reported in as eligible. M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PIT 1(9:31 - 2nd) C.Claypool left tackle to CIN 1 for no gain (T.Hendrickson).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - PIT 3(9:35 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens. PENALTY on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Pass Interference - 2 yards - enforced at CIN 3 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 7(10:18 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool to CIN 3 for 4 yards (M.Hilton).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 9(10:59 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to CIN 7 for 2 yards (D.Reader).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(11:47 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to Z.Gentry to CIN 9 for 32 yards (J.Bates).
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 44(12:29 - 2nd) C.Claypool right end to CIN 41 for 15 yards (J.Bates; G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(13:08 - 2nd) J.Warren right guard to PIT 44 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CIN 39(13:11 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right intended for H.Hurst INTERCEPTED by T.Watt at PIT 41. T.Watt to PIT 41 for no gain.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(13:45 - 2nd) J.Mixon right tackle to PIT 39 for -4 yards (T.Watt).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 40(14:20 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles left tackle to PIT 35 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 40(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 40 for 0 yards (R.Spillane).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 45(0:01 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to PIT 40 for 5 yards (C.Sutton - M.Fitzpatrick).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 45(0:43 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at PIT 45 for 10 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 38(1:28 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to CIN 45 for 7 yards (A.Witherspoon; M.Jack).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(2:03 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 38 for 1 yard (J.Jones - T.Alualu).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(2:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase pushed ob at CIN 37 for 12 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - PIT 2(2:27 - 1st) C.Boswell 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PIT 2(2:33 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth (V.Bell) [T.Hendrickson].
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 1(3:14 - 1st) T.Scott reported in as eligible. N.Harris right tackle to CIN 2 for -1 yards (M.Bailey).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 3(3:51 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to CIN 1 for 2 yards (B.Hill).
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(4:22 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep right to P.Freiermuth to CIN 3 for 31 yards (L.Wilson) [M.Hilton].
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - CIN 43(4:26 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 34 for -9 yards (A.Highsmith). FUMBLES (A.Highsmith) [A.Highsmith] - RECOVERED by PIT-C.Heyward at CIN 34. C.Heyward to CIN 34 for no gain (T.Karras).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CIN 40(4:30 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left intended for T.Higgins INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at CIN 45. C.Sutton to CIN 44 for 1 yard (T.Higgins). PENALTY on PIT-C.Sutton - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at CIN 40 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 35(5:08 - 1st) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 40 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 30(5:47 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 35 for 5 yards (T.Watt - M.Fitzpatrick).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 35(5:47 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-H.Hurst - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 35 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - PIT 30(5:57 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 41 yards to CIN 29 - Center-C.Kuntz. T.Taylor to CIN 35 for 6 yards (M.Boykin - Co.Heyward).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 30(6:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to M.Boykin.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 27(6:33 - 1st) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 30 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:17 - 1st) C.Claypool right end to PIT 27 for 2 yards (G.Pratt - S.Hubbard).
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - CIN 41(7:21 - 1st) E.McPherson 59 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CIN 34(8:12 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at PIT 41 for -7 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 34(8:16 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst (T.Watt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 34(8:57 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to PIT 34 for no gain (A.Witherspoon).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(9:34 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to PIT 34 for 18 yards (C.Sutton) [A.Highsmith].
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 39(10:13 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to CIN 48 for 9 yards (R.Spillane - L.Wallace).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 39(10:55 - 1st) J.Mixon left end to CIN 39 for no gain (A.Maulet - D.Bush).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(11:34 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 39 for 3 yards (M.Jack; A.Witherspoon).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 30(12:05 - 1st) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 36 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(12:43 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 30 for 5 yards (A.Highsmith; M.Fitzpatrick).
|Kickoff
|(12:43 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:43 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CIN 17(12:52 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right intended for T.Boyd INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick at CIN 31. M.Fitzpatrick for 31 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 22(13:31 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 17 for -5 yards (C.Heyward).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - PIT 34(13:38 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 44 yards to CIN 22 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PIT 33(14:21 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 34 for 1 yard (E.Apple). Pittsburgh challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 28(14:39 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool ran ob at PIT 33 for 5 yards (M.Hilton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 28 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
