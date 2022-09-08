|
Buccaneers-Cowboys Preview
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Tom Brady retired and then returned to Tampa Bay in the offseason before skipping a big chunk of training camp for personal reasons.
Dak Prescott didn't miss a day anywhere along the way while getting in what he says is the best shape of his life.
Oh, how the gap is still so great for Dallas' star quarterback as he gets ready to face the seven-time Super Bowl winner in the opener for the second consecutive year, this time at home Sunday night.
Prescott is the face of a storied franchise with five championships, but stuck in a 27-year Super Bowl hiatus.
''You definitely have to embrace it,'' Prescott said. ''A guy whose resume speaks for itself, who shows up at his age and is still better than most who do this. The greatest to do this, honestly, to play this position.''
Prescott embraced it last season in Tampa, throwing for 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 loss when Brady, who had four TD tosses, led the Buccaneers to Ryan Succop's short field goal in the final seconds.
That showing by Prescott came after he missed almost the entire preseason because of a strained shoulder. At the time, he felt he was still in comeback mode from the gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season.
No such setbacks for the 29-year-old this year, except for the surgically repaired ankle getting sore in practice Thursday, an issue the QB blamed on a change in cleats. He was changing back, and said he was fine for the opener.
''I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time,'' said Prescott, whose team lost a wild-card game at home to San Francisco last season. ''Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game.''
Brady opened defense of his seventh title against Dallas last season. He retired earlier this year after a divisional-round loss to the champion Los Angeles Rams despite throwing for a career- and league-high 5,316 yards at age 44.
After an 11-day absence during camp for personal reasons, Brady is set to become the first 45-year-old starting quarterback in NFL history.
''I'm going out there with a lot of good players,'' Brady said. ''That's the best part for me as a competitor. It's going with a group of teammates you really believe in. It's not one player they're dealing with. They're dealing with all of us.''
NEW GRADUATE
Brady's unretirement was not the only major story of the offseason involving the Bucs, who promoted Todd Bowles from defensive coordinator to coach when Bruce Arians retired and moved into the front office.
The former New York Jets coach also enters the season as a proud college graduate after completing work for a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development from Mount St. Mary's University in Maryland.
Bowles began pursuit of the degree the summer before Tampa Bay's title season of 2020. The 58-year-old finished online courses last week - more than three decades after leaving Temple, where he was a four-year starter under Arians.
''For me, it was a personal thing as far as a promise I made to my mother before she passed that I would go back and get it,'' he said. ''Sometimes life gets in the way and things come up and you finally put your foot down and you try and do it.''
O-LINE WOES
Both offensive lines face significant questions. The Bucs had the unexpected retirement of Bucs G Ali Marpet and injuries that knocked C Ryan Jensen and LG Aaron Stinnie out of the lineup during training camp. Second-year pro Robert Hainsey has stepped in at center, and rookie Luke Goedeke will enter the season as the starter at left guard.
''The chemistry will come over time,'' Bowles said. ''It's not going to be exact Week 1, but it will be good enough.''
The Cowboys are likely to be without eight-time Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith until at least December because of a torn hamstring. Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith will start in his place. LG Connor McGovern replaces Connor Williams, who went to Miami in free agency. Undrafted third-year player Terence Steele is the permanent, instead of temporary, replacement at RT for La'el Collins, who was released in a cost-cutting move.
DALLAS DEFENSE 2.0
Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons, the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, leads a versatile unit that is expecting big things in the second season under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Cowboys were more opportunistic than dominant last season. They're thinking more about the latter this season.
''What I do love about this group is we got a deep crew and we are going to roll hard,'' Quinn said.
Quinn, who won a Super Bowl as the coordinator for a defense-first team in Seattle, isn't ready to call the Cowboys a top-five unit.
''We will have to see how well we can communicate into that,'' Quinn said. ''I would rather show what we can be, rather than talk about it.''
YOU SHALL RECEIVE
Dallas will see the debut of 2020 first-round pick CeeDee Lamb as its No. 1 receiver after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper in a cost-cutting move.
Depth is a concern for the Cowboys, but not the Bucs. Julio Jones joins a group that already includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who's coming back from a knee injury and says he's a game-time decision.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:26
|25:20
|1st Downs
|18
|11
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|349
|199
|Total Plays
|57
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|71
|Rush Attempts
|28
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|195
|128
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|17-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|9-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.5
|5-50.8
|Return Yards
|43
|77
|Punts - Returns
|3-28
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-77
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|128
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|199
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
12
FPTS
|T. Brady
|18/27
|212
|1
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
15
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|21
|127
|0
|17
|15
|
J. Jones 85 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jones
|2
|17
|0
|12
|10
|
R. White 29 RB
2
FPTS
|R. White
|4
|8
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
18
FPTS
|M. Evans
|7
|5
|71
|1
|20
|18
|
J. Jones 85 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jones
|5
|3
|69
|0
|48
|10
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|3
|3
|35
|0
|24
|6
|
R. Gage 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Gage
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
15
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|15
|
R. White 29 RB
2
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
C. Brate 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Brate
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 LB
|D. White
|6-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 DB
|J. Dean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SAF
|A. Winfield Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 26 SAF
|L. Ryan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 OLB
|L. David
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 LB
|S. Barrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 LB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
13
FPTS
|R. Succop
|4/5
|47
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|54.5
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|3
|9.3
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
4
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|14/29
|134
|0
|1
|4
|
C. Rush 10 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Rush
|3/6
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|10
|52
|0
|7
|6
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
4
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|2
|11
|0
|12
|4
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|6
|8
|0
|9
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Brown 85 WR
9
FPTS
|N. Brown
|8
|4
|51
|0
|22
|9
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
10
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|8
|6
|49
|0
|14
|10
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|10
|2
|29
|0
|16
|4
|
D. Houston 3 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Houston
|5
|2
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
S. Fehoko 81 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Fehoko
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SAF
|J. Kearse
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 51 OLB
|A. Barr
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
3
FPTS
|B. Maher
|1/1
|51
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|5
|50.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|4
|19.3
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 15 - DAL 42(3:21 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to S.Fehoko (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 32(4:03 - 4th) C.Rush sacked at TB 42 for -10 yards (D.White).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 37(4:29 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to S.Fehoko to TB 32 for 5 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 37(4:35 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - DAL 42(4:57 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to D.Schultz to TB 37 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|Penalty
4 & 6 - DAL 47(5:01 - 4th) C.Rush sacked at DAL 46 for -7 yards (S.Barrett). PENALTY on TB-S.Barrett - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TB 47 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DAL 47(5:06 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 46(5:31 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to N.Brown to TB 47 for 7 yards (J.Dean).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(6:02 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to E.Elliott to DAL 46 for -3 yards (L.David).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 36(6:30 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short middle to N.Brown to DAL 49 for 13 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 36(6:34 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14(7:00 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown pushed ob at DAL 36 for 22 yards (A.Winfield).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 40(7:06 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 46 yards to DAL 14 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - TB 45(7:08 - 4th) PENALTY on TB-D.Delaney - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TB 45(7:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate [D.Wilson]. DAL-T.Basham was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TB 43(7:59 - 4th) J.Darden left end to TB 45 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(8:38 - 4th) R.White right end ran ob at TB 43 for 5 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TB 36(9:08 - 4th) R.White right end pushed ob at TB 38 for 2 yards (M.Parsons).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TB 34(9:56 - 4th) R.White up the middle to TB 36 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 27(10:31 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at TB 34 for 7 yards (J.Lewis).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(11:12 - 4th) L.Fournette left end ran ob at TB 27 for 14 yards (T.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 50(11:20 - 4th) B.Anger punts 37 yards to TB 13 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by J.Darden.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 50(11:26 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to N.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 50(11:32 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(12:01 - 4th) E.Elliott right end pushed ob at 50 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TB 48(12:06 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by D.Wilson at DAL 48. D.Wilson to DAL 48 for no gain (M.Evans).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TB 42(12:45 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage pushed ob at TB 48 for 6 yards (J.Lewis).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(13:31 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 42 for 1 yard (T.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - DAL 41(13:34 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Houston (D.White).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 42(14:07 - 4th) T.Pollard right guard to TB 41 for 1 yard (S.Barrett).
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - DAL 45(14:43 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to TB 42 for 13 yards (M.Edwards).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DAL 45(15:00 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to TB 39 for 6 yards (J.Tryon). PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 45 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 46(0:19 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to TB 45 for 9 yards (D.White). Injury Update: Jayron Kearse has a knee injury; his return is questionable
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 49(0:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 49 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 38(1:06 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb to TB 49 for 13 yards (A.Winfield).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - DAL 43(1:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 43 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38(2:03 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 43 for 5 yards (L.David; C.Davis).
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - DAL 24(2:34 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 38 for 14 yards (D.White).
|Penalty
3 & 16 - DAL 19(2:40 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to D.Houston. PENALTY on TB-A.Nelson - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 25(3:18 - 3rd) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 19 for -6 yards (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:23 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to N.Brown.
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - TB 5(3:27 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - TB 22(4:06 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to DAL 5 for 17 yards (A.Brown).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(4:36 - 3rd) L.Fournette left end to DAL 22 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch). DAL-J.Kearse was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - TB 35(5:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to DAL 25 for 10 yards (A.Brown).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TB 42(6:07 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to DAL 35 for 7 yards (L.Vander Esch; D.Armstrong).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 42(6:14 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - TB 41(6:53 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 42 for 17 yards (D.Wilson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 32(7:33 - 3rd) L.Fournette left end to TB 41 for 9 yards (J.Kearse).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(8:07 - 3rd) L.Fournette left end to TB 32 for 11 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 30(8:18 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 58 yards to TB 12 - Center-J.McQuaide. J.Darden pushed ob at TB 21 for 9 yards (L.Gifford).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DAL 37(9:01 - 3rd) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 30 for -7 yards (D.White).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 33(9:45 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard to DAL 37 for 4 yards (A.Winfield).
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 28(10:26 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 33 for 5 yards (A.Winfield).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 33(10:56 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at DAL 37 for 4 yards (J.Tryon). PENALTY on DAL-T.Biadasz - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 33 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 26(11:34 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 33 for 7 yards (C.Davis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20(12:11 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 26 for 6 yards (D.White).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 37(12:19 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 63 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TB 32(12:30 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 43 yards to DAL 25 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Turpin to DAL 30 for 5 yards (D.Delaney). PENALTY on DAL-T.Basham - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at TB 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TB 32(12:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman (T.Diggs). Deep route along left sideline
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TB 37(12:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 37(13:43 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 37 for no gain (D.Armstrong; L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(14:21 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to TB 37 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; Q.Bohanna).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 35 for 10 yards (D.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback. Injury Update: Connor McGovern has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TB 29(0:19 - 2nd) R.Succop 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 29(0:25 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 29(0:29 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 29(0:34 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to B.Perriman (T.Diggs).
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(1:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to J.Jones to DAL 29 for 48 yards (A.Brown).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TB 16(1:17 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to TB 23 for 7 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TB 15(1:41 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 16 for 1 yard (L.Vander Esch).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(1:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at TB 15 for 5 yards (A.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 37(1:56 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 53 yards to TB 10 - Center-J.McQuaide - downed by DAL-D.Harper.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 37(2:01 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb [S.Barrett].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 37(2:05 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (J.Dean).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 37(2:10 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to N.Brown [W.Gholston].
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 25(2:48 - 2nd) D.Prescott left end to DAL 37 for 12 yards (M.Edwards).
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - DAL 19(3:20 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 25 for 6 yards (C.Davis - W.Gholston).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 24(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 24 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) J.Camarda kicks 62 yards from TB 35 to DAL 3. K.Turpin to DAL 24 for 21 yards (C.Otton).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TB 11(3:28 - 2nd) R.Succop 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TB 4(4:13 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at DAL 11 for -7 yards (M.Parsons).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 5(4:53 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 4 for 1 yard (O.Odighizuwa; A.Barr).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(5:36 - 2nd) L.Fournette right end to DAL 5 for 6 yards (A.Brown - M.Hooker).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(6:06 - 2nd) J.Jones right end pushed ob at DAL 11 for 12 yards (M.Hooker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 26(6:17 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right intended for N.Brown INTERCEPTED by A.Winfield at DAL 38. A.Winfield to DAL 23 for 15 yards (T.Biadasz).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - DAL 21(6:52 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Houston to DAL 26 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - DAL 16(7:12 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 21 for 5 yards (L.Ryan).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 26(7:31 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb pushed ob at DAL 46 for 20 yards (A.Winfield) [C.Nassib]. PENALTY on DAL-C.Lamb - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 26 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 15 - TB 18(7:34 - 2nd) R.Succop 36 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TB 8(8:05 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at DAL 18 for -10 yards (M.Parsons). TB-D.Smith was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TB 14(8:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to DAL 8 for 6 yards (J.Lewis; A.Barr) [T.Hill].
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(9:29 - 2nd) R.White left guard to DAL 14 for -1 yards (T.Hill - Q.Bohanna).
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - TB 23(10:06 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end pushed ob at DAL 13 for 10 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - TB 32(10:51 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to DAL 23 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(11:32 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 32 for -1 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TB 44(12:09 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to DAL 31 for 13 yards (J.Lewis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(12:46 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 44 for 3 yards (J.Lewis).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TB 48(13:30 - 2nd) J.Jones right end to DAL 47 for 5 yards (J.Kearse).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TB 45(14:09 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 48 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Kearse).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(14:45 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 45 for 6 yards (A.Barr).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 16(14:55 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 54 yards to TB 30 - Center-J.McQuaide. J.Darden to TB 39 for 9 yards (C.Goodwin).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 16(15:00 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb. Quick Slant
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 11(0:25 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to DAL 16 for 5 yards (C.Davis).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 10(1:01 - 1st) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 11 for 1 yard (A.Hicks; R.Nunez-Roches).
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to DAL -2. K.Turpin to DAL 20 for 22 yards (C.Otton). PENALTY on DAL-R.Dowdle - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - TB 20(1:10 - 1st) R.Succop 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 20(1:13 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to J.Jones. Pass incomplete on a quick slant play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(1:56 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to DAL 20 for 5 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to M.Evans. Pass pattern incomplete at the Dallas 7 yard line.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - TB 42(2:47 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to DAL 25 for 17 yards (M.Parsons).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 50(3:20 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to J.Jones to DAL 42 for 8 yards (D.Wilson; A.Brown).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(3:53 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to M.Evans to 50 for 19 yards (T.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 27(4:03 - 1st) B.Anger punts 52 yards to TB 21 - Center-J.McQuaide. J.Darden pushed ob at TB 31 for 10 yards (T.Pollard).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 27(4:07 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz [A.Hicks].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DAL 27(4:13 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb (L.David). Injury Update: Connor McGovern has an ankle injury; his return is questionable
|Penalty
2 & 3 - DAL 32(4:28 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-T.Steele - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 32 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(5:05 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 32 for 7 yards (J.Tryon).
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TB 26(5:09 - 1st) R.Succop 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - TB 25(5:55 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to DAL 26 for -1 yards (D.Lawrence - L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TB 27(6:37 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to DAL 25 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore; J.Kearse).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(7:17 - 1st) L.Fournette left end to DAL 27 for 7 yards (J.Kearse).
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - TB 46(7:58 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to DAL 34 for 20 yards (J.Kearse; A.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 44(8:33 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 46 for 2 yards (D.Armstrong - J.Kearse).
|+24 YD
1 & 15 - TB 20(9:02 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at TB 44 for 24 yards (D.Wilson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-C.Brate - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - DAL 32(9:06 - 1st) B.Maher 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DAL 32(9:10 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DAL 32(9:13 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31(9:52 - 1st) Direct snap to T.Pollard. T.Pollard right end to TB 32 for -1 yards (L.Hall).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - DAL 40(10:27 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to TB 31 for 9 yards (A.Winfield; L.David).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 42(11:07 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to TB 40 for 2 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 42(11:10 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (C.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 47(11:40 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to TB 42 for 5 yards (A.Hicks; A.Nelson). DAL-C.McGovern was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(12:13 - 1st) E.Elliott right end to TB 47 for 6 yards (D.White; L.Ryan).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - DAL 31(12:35 - 1st) D.Prescott pass deep middle to C.Lamb to DAL 47 for 16 yards (L.Ryan).
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - DAL 20(13:09 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Houston to DAL 31 for 11 yards (D.White).
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 28(13:48 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 20 for -8 yards (S.Barrett).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 21(14:19 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 28 for 7 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14(14:56 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short left to D.Schultz to DAL 21 for 7 yards (J.Dean).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 14 for 14 yards (K.Britt).
