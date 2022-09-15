|
|
|TB
|NO
Buccaneers-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston patiently entertained a series of questions about the last time he faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome.
As he did, it was apparent Winston wasn't too interested in dwelling on the moment his 2021 season ended with a left knee injury on a tackle by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.
''Hopefully, I don't have to relive that moment again,'' said Winston, who missed the last nine games of last season while recovering from reconstructive surgery. ''I'm just pressing forward and keeping my eyes focused on this week.''
The Buccaneers (1-0) are back in New Orleans (1-0) on Sunday in a game that would give the winner an early lead in the NFC South.
''I'm just grateful I have this opportunity now,'' Winston said. ''I'm here now - healthy - and I'm ready to rock. That's it.''
Tampa Bay opened its third season with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady at quarterback by riding running back Leonard Fournette's 127 yards rushing to a comfortable 19-3 victory over Dallas.
The Saints by contrast, needed the largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history to prevail at Atlanta, scoring 17 straight points inside the final 12 minutes to win 27-26.
Now Winston gets his second start against the team that drafted him first overall in 2015, but let him go in 2020 when Brady chose to sign with the Bucs after two decades with New England.
''They're just another team. I've got a lot of respect for a lot of those players, some of my old teammates,'' Winston said. ''But, at the end of the day, it's a division game, going against the best in Tom Brady. But I don't get to go against him. I get to go against Devin White and (linebacker) Lavonte David, and (safety) Antoine Winfield and (defensive tackle) Vita Vea and (edge rusher) Shaq Barrett.''
While Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season with Tampa Bay and made the playoffs in his second, the Bucs have gone 0-4 in regular-season games against New Orleans during that span. Brady has thrown eight interceptions in those losses.
''That's probably the thing that jumps out the most - turnovers,'' Brady said. ''They are a very physical team. I think they beat us up physically. It's a tough, hard-nosed team. They're very well coached.''
Saints first-year coach Dennis Allen was New Orleans' defensive coordinator for the first three of those games and served as interim coach in a 9-0 victory at Tampa Bay last December, when Sean Payton stayed home because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Allen continues to oversee and call plays for New Orleans' defense.
Bucs coach Todd Bowles hopes his offense has a better plan for Allen's unit this time.
''Anytime you lose to a team more than once or twice,'' Bowles said, ''you try to put a finger on what they're trying to do and what you're doing - and what you can do differently.''
NO GRUDGES
Winston said White reached out to him after the injury last year and that there are no hard feelings.
''Me and him are great. I can't be mad at somebody for playing football,'' Winston said. ''He felt bad for a second, but he's a football player. He's a great football player, so he kept going.''
QUIETING THE CROWD
White, who grew up in Louisiana and starred at LSU, said he loves returning to his home state to face the Saints and their rabid fans in the Superdome.
''You want to shut that crowd up. It's better than getting your own crowd hyped,'' the fourth-year pro said. ''If everybody takes that same approach - make them be quiet and don't give them (anything) to cheer about - it will all play out in our favor.''
RECEIVING TRIO
Last season, Saints QBs didn't have the option of throwing to Michael Thomas, who was injured, Jarvis Landry, who was acquired in free agency this offseason, or Chris Olave, the club's top draft pick last spring.
The three combined for 212 yards and two TDs receiving last week at Atlanta.
''It's fun. I've been there before,'' Winston said, recalling his days in Tampa Bay with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and ex-Buc DeSean Jackson. ''When things are in sync and you execute, beautiful things happen. You have those targets and those competitors on the outside, you do your best to get them the ball.''
FAMILIAR FACE
Receiver Julio Jones made his debut for the Bucs with three receptions for 69 yards last week. He spent 10 of his first 11 seasons in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons, so he is familiar with the Saints. In 18 career games against New Orleans, Jones has 102 receptions for an average of 15.8 yards per catch and three touchdowns.
YOUNG LINE
Tampa Bay's offensive line lost two starters during training camp, replaced by second-year pro Robert Hainsey at center and rookie Luke Goedeke at left guard. Both made their first NFL starts last week, when the Bucs' effective running game helped minimize Brady's exposure to the Cowboys pass rush.
''The more we run the ball, the more it tires them out and we can kind of pound on them a little bit,'' right tackle Tristan Wirfs said. ''If we're throwing the ball a ton, we're just playing into their hands.''
---
AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:21
|16:37
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|124
|106
|Total Plays
|21
|28
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|61
|Rush Attempts
|10
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|100
|45
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|3-47.3
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|45
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|124
|TOTAL YDS
|106
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Brady
|8/11
|100
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|9
|24
|0
|13
|4
|
T. Brady 12 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Evans
|2
|2
|54
|0
|41
|7
|
S. Miller 10 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
R. Gage 17 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Gage
|3
|3
|14
|0
|8
|4
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|4
|
C. Otton 88 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Otton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. White 29 RB
0
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SAF
|A. Winfield Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 LB
|S. Barrett
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 LB
|D. White
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 OLB
|L. David
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 DB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 LB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 26 SAF
|L. Ryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|8.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Winston 2 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Winston
|9/14
|55
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|7
|39
|0
|12
|5
|
T. Hill 7 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|11
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Jones 34 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Winston 2 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Winston
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|3
|2
|26
|0
|13
|4
|
T. Jones 34 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Olave 12 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Olave
|5
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Landry 80 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|5
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
1
FPTS
|A. Prentice
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|31
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|47.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - TB 8(3:02 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 10 for 2 yards (D.Davis; P.Werner).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 13(3:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 13 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NO 34(3:59 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 53 yards to TB 13 - Center-Z.Wood. J.Darden ran ob at TB 13 for no gain.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NO 39(3:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-Z.Baun - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 39 - No Play.
|Fumble
3 & 2 - NO 41(3:59 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at NO 41 for 0 yards (S.Barrett). FUMBLES (S.Barrett) - recovered by NO-J.Hurst at NO 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NO 33(4:40 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to NO 41 for 8 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 33(4:48 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep middle to C.Olave.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - NO 25(5:28 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to C.Olave to NO 33 for 8 yards (J.Dean). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NO 20(5:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-D.White - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NO 20 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - NO 16(6:27 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short right to J.Landry to NO 20 for 4 yards (L.David). Pass 4 - YAC 0
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NO 26(6:53 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 32 for 6 yards (C.Davis). PENALTY on NO-M.Thomas - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NO 26 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(7:27 - 2nd) T.Jones right tackle to NO 26 for 6 yards (C.Davis).
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NO 7(8:10 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short middle to M.Thomas to NO 20 for 13 yards (C.Davis). Pass 13 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 7(8:14 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas (C.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 7(8:20 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short middle to C.Olave [S.Barrett].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TB 49(8:27 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 42 yards to NO 7 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by D.Harty.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - TB 48(9:10 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to NO 49 for 3 yards (B.Roby). Pass 1 - YAC 2
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TB 48(9:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-T.Wirfs - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NO 48 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 48(10:03 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to NO 48 for no gain (P.Werner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 50(10:37 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to NO 48 for 2 yards (P.Werner) [M.Davenport]. Pass 2 - YAC 0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 13(10:48 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 54 yards to TB 33 - Center-Z.Wood. J.Darden ran ob at 50 for 17 yards (A.Prentice).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 13(10:55 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NO 10(11:39 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to M.Ingram to NO 13 for 3 yards (L.David; A.Nelson). Pass -2 - YAC 5
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 9(12:12 - 2nd) M.Ingram left end ran ob at NO 10 for 1 yard (D.White).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - TB 8(12:17 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard to NO 9 for -1 yards (C.Granderson).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - TB 15(12:59 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to NO 8 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore; J.Evans). Pass -5 - YAC 12
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 15(13:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.White.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 17(13:43 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard to NO 15 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(14:26 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to NO 17 for 13 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+41 YD
3 & 4 - TB 29(15:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans pushed ob at NO 30 for 41 yards (J.Evans; M.Maye). Pass 17 - YAC 24
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 29(0:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(0:35 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 29 for 6 yards (T.Kpassagnon; S.Tuttle).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NO 42(0:43 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 35 yards to TB 23 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by J.Darden.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - NO 44(1:25 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at QB. (Shotgun) T.Hill right guard to NO 42 for -2 yards (S.Barrett).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NO 40(2:06 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to NO 44 for 4 yards (A.Hicks).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 37(2:42 - 1st) M.Ingram left guard to NO 40 for 3 yards (D.White; V.Vea).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 30(3:00 - 1st) J.Winston sacked at NO 22 for -8 yards (L.David). PENALTY on TB-K.Neal - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NO 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NO 28(3:44 - 1st) J.Winston scrambles up the middle to NO 30 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:21 - 1st) D.Washington right tackle to NO 28 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; J.Tryon).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 1 - TB 26(4:26 - 1st) T.Brady FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 26 - touched at NO 25 - RECOVERED by NO-D.Davis at NO 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TB 34(5:11 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to NO 26 for 8 yards (J.Evans). Pass 2 - YAC 6
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(5:49 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to NO 34 for 1 yard (J.Evans; C.Ringo).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TB 48(6:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to NO 35 for 13 yards (J.Evans). Pass 13 - YAC 0
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TB 49(7:06 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to NO 48 for 3 yards (D.Davis; J.Evans). Pass -3 - YAC 6
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(7:45 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to TB 49 for 1 yard (M.Maye - D.Davis).
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - TB 25(8:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to S.Miller pushed ob at TB 48 for 23 yards (P.Williams). Pass 23 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 25(8:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to L.Fournette (P.Werner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:02 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 25 for no gain (S.Tuttle; C.Jordan).
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NO 12(9:06 - 1st) W.Lutz 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 12(9:10 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to C.Olave.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NO 17(9:46 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to T.Jones ran ob at TB 12 for 5 yards (J.Tryon). Pass -2 - YAC 7
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 17(10:25 - 1st) 2-J.Winston at QB. J.Winston pass short right to M.Ingram to TB 17 for no gain (M.Edwards; D.White). Pass -7 - YAC 7
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - NO 30(11:05 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at QB. (Shotgun) T.Hill up the middle to TB 17 for 13 yards (A.Winfield - L.Ryan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(11:43 - 1st) M.Ingram right end to TB 30 for 3 yards (A.Hicks).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - NO 46(12:24 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to M.Thomas to TB 33 for 13 yards (A.Winfield). Pass 10 - YAC 3
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47(13:06 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to T.Jones pushed ob at TB 46 for 7 yards (C.Davis). Pass 0 - YAC 7
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(13:42 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to NO 47 for 12 yards (A.Winfield).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - NO 27(14:24 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to NO 35 for 8 yards (A.Winfield).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Winston pass short left to A.Prentice to NO 27 for 2 yards (D.White). FUMBLES (D.White) - ball out of bounds at NO 27. Pass 3 - YAC -1
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
