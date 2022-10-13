|
|
|DEN
|LAC
Broncos-Chargers Preview
LOS ANGELES (AP) Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury.
Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night's game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime time in an AFC West matchup. Even though there remains nearly three months of the regular season to be played, both quarterbacks have already experienced their share of adversity.
Wilson received an injection last Friday for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week when the Broncos lost 12-9 in overtime to Indianapolis.
For the second straight year and fourth time in his 11-year career, Wilson is on a team that is 2-3 after five games. His 82.8 passer rating is 12th in the AFC along with a completion rate of only 59.4%, hardly what the Broncos new ownership group expected when they gave Russell a $245 million contract extension.
Even though Wilson and the Broncos have struggled under first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, Chargers boss Brandon Staley remains leery of what Wilson can do.
''He's going through that transition right now, too, of going to a new team, but he's still the same player, in terms of being dangerous every snap,'' Staley said. ''He's a guy that is as tough of a cover as you're going to go against.''
Herbert is second in the league with 1,478 passing yards while playing with fractured rib cartilage after taking a hard hit during the fourth quarter against Kansas City on Sept. 15.
Some of Herbert's best games in his first three seasons have come in prime time. In seven night starts, he has thrown for more than 300 yards four times and has 20 touchdowns against four interceptions.
''He's definitely playing at an unbelievably high level. He's gotten better every week since the injury,'' Hackett said. ''Just his ability to play in the pocket and be able to drop back is unbelievable.''
The Chargers (3-2) have won two straight for only the second time since last October.
PRIME-TIME GLARE
This is already the fourth time the Broncos will be under the lights for national television.
The scrutiny started with Hackett's decision to try to win the opener at Seattle with a 64-yard field goal that was wide left. It ramped up last week against Indianapolis, when the Broncos went for a touchdown instead of a potential tying field goal.
The Broncos did beat San Francisco on Sunday night on Sept. 25 by the unorthodox score of 11-10.
''We're always under the spotlight, from the standpoint of whether it's a primetime game or not,'' Hackett said. ''Obviously, being in prime time this much this early has increased that even more, but that's part of the game.
''I think that the harder part with the prime-time stuff has been our schedule of short weeks then long weeks. As a new staff and team we haven't set the rhythm of a regular week because of all kinds of different stuff.''
BATTLE OF THE BACKS
Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon were part of the same Chargers backfield for three seasons (2017-19). Since Gordon left in free agency in 2020, Ekeler has become one of the top yards from scrimmage producers as the Bolts' lead back while Gordon has struggled in Denver.
Ekeler had a career-high 173 yards on 16 carries last week at Cleveland and has scored five touchdowns, including two receiving, the past two weeks. Gordon has emerged again as the lead back with Javonte Williams lost for the year with a knee injury, but is averaging 3.6 yards per carry and has four fumbles.
NOT SO HOSPITABLE
Mike Williams has gone through extremes at home and on the road this season. The Chargers' receiver is sixth in the AFC with 392 receiving yards and tied for ninth with 28 receptions. He has three 100-yard games on the road, but has three receptions for 25 yards in the two games the Chargers have played at their Hollywood Park home.
''I don't know. I can tell you that we're not trying to get him the ball any less in front of our fans,'' said Staley about the disparity. ''I think that we've been really purposeful of getting Mike touches, particularly early in the game. Hopefully, we can continue to do that.''
MATCHUP TO WATCH
Chargers rookie offensive left tackle Jamaree Salyer gets another tough challenge this week with Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, who is tied for third in the AFC with 5 1/2 sacks.
Salyer played a near-flawless game in his first NFL start at Houston on Oct. 2, but allowed six pressures and three QB hurries going up against Cleveland's Myles Garrett last week. Chubb has one sack in his against Herbert.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:52
|11:59
|1st Downs
|5
|8
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|124
|108
|Total Plays
|14
|25
|Avg Gain
|8.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|19
|Rush Attempts
|3
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|112
|89
|Comp. - Att.
|10-10
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-45
|3-36
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-35.0
|Return Yards
|0
|45
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|89
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|19
|
|
|124
|TOTAL YDS
|108
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
10
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|10/10
|116
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Dulcich 80 TE
12
FPTS
|G. Dulcich
|2
|2
|44
|1
|39
|12
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|4
|
E. Tomlinson 87 TE
2
FPTS
|E. Tomlinson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Beck 83 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Beck
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|
K. Hamler 1 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Browning 56 LB
|B. Browning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 ILB
|J. Griffith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
4
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
3
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|12/18
|89
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|5
|15
|1
|8
|12
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
3
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|
S. Michel 20 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parham Jr. 89 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Parham Jr.
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|3
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|3
|3
|23
|0
|9
|12
|
G. Everett 7 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Everett
|3
|3
|16
|0
|6
|4
|
M. Williams 81 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Williams
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Carter 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
S. Michel 20 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 59 LB
|D. Tuszka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|2
|35.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|22.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 6(9:16 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 14(9:39 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to DEN 6 for 8 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 14(10:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to DEN 14 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 19(10:37 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to DEN 14 for 5 yards (D.Mathis).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 24(11:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to DEN 19 for 5 yards (J.Griffith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 24(11:50 - 2nd) S.Michel right guard to DEN 24 for no gain (B.Chubb).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 30(12:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to DEN 24 for 6 yards (Dj.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 35(13:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to DEN 30 for 5 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 35(13:17 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams (P.Surtain).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 41(13:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Palmer to DEN 35 for 6 yards (A.Singleton) [M.Purcell].
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 45(14:23 - 2nd) J.Herbert scrambles left end pushed ob at DEN 41 for 4 yards (J.Griffith).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(15:00 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left tackle to DEN 45 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 29(0:24 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep right to D.Parham to DEN 47 for 24 yards (K.Jackson) [D.Jones].
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 21(1:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 29 for 8 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 18(1:45 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short middle to S.Michel to LARC 21 for 3 yards (A.Singleton - J.Griffith).
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to LARC 0. D.Carter to LARC 18 for 18 yards (E.Bassey - P.Locke).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 1st) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 39(1:57 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to G.Dulcich for 39 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+37 YD
3 & 13 - DEN 24(2:40 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to J.Jeudy to LARC 39 for 37 yards (A.Gilman).
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 27(3:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hamler to DEN 24 for -3 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27(4:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Washington to DEN 27 for no gain (K.Mack).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 22(4:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to G.Dulcich pushed ob at DEN 27 for 5 yards (D.James).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - DEN 14(4:59 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 22 for 8 yards (D.James).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 16(5:30 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to L.Murray pushed ob at DEN 14 for -2 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 34(5:42 - 1st) J.Scott punts 52 yards to DEN 14 - Center-J.Harris. M.Washington MUFFS catch - touched at DEN 15 - and recovers at DEN 16.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - LAC 28(6:23 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 34 for 6 yards (B.Browning).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 28(6:29 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to J.Palmer [J.Cooper].
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - LAC 19(6:53 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 28 for 9 yards (A.Singleton - M.Purcell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 29(7:14 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 34 for 5 yards (M.Henningsen). PENALTY on LARC-Z.Johnson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 29 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to LARC 2. D.Carter to LARC 29 for 27 yards (E.Bassey).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DEN 33(7:25 - 1st) B.McManus 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Fraboni - Holder-C.Waitman.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEN 29(7:53 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at LARC 33 for -4 yards (K.Mack).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DEN 30(8:44 - 1st) M.Gordon to LARC 29 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 31(8:44 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to LARC 29 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(9:20 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to A.Beck to LARC 31 for 7 yards (C.Rumph).
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - DEN 46(9:45 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to E.Tomlinson to LARC 38 for 16 yards (D.Tuszka).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(10:16 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to K.Hinton to DEN 46 for 8 yards (D.James; C.Rumph).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - DEN 17(10:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton. PENALTY on LARC-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at DEN 17 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DEN 22(10:49 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-C.Fleming - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 22 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - DEN 13(11:31 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to DEN 22 for 9 yards (K.Murray - D.James).
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - DEN 11(12:12 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 13 for 2 yards (K.Mack - M.Fox).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 21(12:31 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 25 for 4 yards (K.Murray). PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 21 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - LAC 39(12:39 - 1st) J.Scott punts 18 yards to DEN 21 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LAC 39(12:45 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Bandy.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - LAC 34(12:45 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-W.Clapp - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAC 34(12:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to M.Williams [J.Cooper].
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(13:28 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to DEN 34 for -1 yards (B.Browning - D.Jones).
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - LAC 37(14:10 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Bandy to DEN 33 for 4 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 37(14:14 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to D.Carter.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAC 37(14:20 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 45(14:54 - 1st) A.Ekeler left tackle to DEN 37 for 8 yards (K.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to J.Palmer. PENALTY on DEN-D.Mathis - Defensive Pass Interference - 30 yards - enforced at LARC 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
DEN
LAC
10
0
2nd 10:00 ESPN
-
WAS
CHI
12
7
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NYG
20
24
Final CBS
-
CIN
NO
30
26
Final CBS
-
JAC
IND
27
34
Final CBS
-
MIN
MIA
24
16
Final FOX
-
NE
CLE
38
15
Final CBS
-
NYJ
GB
27
10
Final FOX
-
SF
ATL
14
28
Final FOX
-
TB
PIT
18
20
Final FOX
-
ARI
SEA
9
19
Final FOX
-
CAR
LAR
10
24
Final FOX
-
BUF
KC
24
20
Final CBS
-
DAL
PHI
17
26
Final NBC