This week, more than 300 prospects are in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Each of these players are looking to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.

On Thursday, we compiled the top results from the defensive linemen, edge rushers, and linebackers who took part in on-field drills. On Friday, we did the same for the defensive backs, safeties and tight ends. On Saturday, we did the same for the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs. And on Sunday, we'll finish up with the offensive linemen and the specialists. Below are each of the top individual performances from Indianapolis, as several players surely improved their draft stocks by virtue of their performances.

Wide receivers

Notable 40-yard dash times

Xavier Worthy (Texas): 4.21 ( NFL Combine record

Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU): 4.33

Adonai Mitchell (Texas): 4.34

Devontez Walker (North Carolina): 4.36

Jacob Cowning (Arizona): 4.38

Roman Wilson (Michigan): 4.39

Ladd McConkey (Georgia): 4.39

Anthony Gould (Oregon State): 4.39

Xavier Legette (South Carolina): 4.39

Rome Odunze (Washington): 4.45

Brenden Rice (USC): 4.50

Keon Coleman (Florida State): 4.61

Notable broad jumps

Adonai Mitchell (Texas): 11' 4"

Devontez Walker (North Carolina): 11' 2"

Jermaine Burton (Alabama): 11' 1"

Ryan Flournoy (Southeast Missouri State): 11' 0"

Xavier Worthy (Texas): 10' 11"

Keon Coleman (Florida State): 10' 7"

Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU): 10' 6"

Rome Odunze (Washington): 10' 4"

Notable vertical jumps

Malik Washington (Virginia): 42.5"

Jalen Coker (Holy Cross): 42.5'

Ricky Pearsall (Florida): 42"

Xavier Worthy (Texas): 41"

Devontez Walker (North Carolina): 40.5"

Xavier Legette (South Carolina): 40"

Adonai Mitchell (Texas): 39.5"

Rome Odunze (Washington): 39"

Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU): 38.5"

Keon Coleman (Florida State): 38"

Ladd McConkey (Georgia): 36"

Running backs

Notable 40-yard dash times

Isaac Guerendo (Louisville): 4.33



Jaylen Wright (Tennessee): 4.38

Trey Benson (Florida State): 4.39

Blake Corum (Michigan): 4.53

Bucky Irving (Oregon): 4.55

Notable broad jumps

Jaylen Wright (Tennessee): 11' 2"

Isaac Guerendo (Louisville): 10' 9"

George Holani (Boise State): 10' 7"

Audric Estimé (Notre Dame): 10' 5"

Trey Benson (Florida State): 10' 2"

Braelon Allen (Wisconsin): 9' 9"

Bucky Irving (Oregon): 9' 7"

Notable vertical jumps

Isaac Guerendo (Louisville): 41.5"

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (Purdue): 40"

George Holani (Boise State): 39"

Jaylen Wright (Tennessee): 38.5"

Audric Estimé (Notre Dame): 38"

Blake Corum (Michigan): 35.5"

Trey Benson (Florida State): 33.5"

Braelon Allen (Wisconsin): 32"

Bucky Irving (Oregon): 29.5"

Tight ends

Notable 40-yard dash times

Devin Culp (Washington): 4.47

Theo Johnson (Penn State): 4.57

Tanner McLachlan (Arizona): 4.61



Jaheim Bell (Florida State): 4.61

Cade Stover (Ohio State); 4.65

Ben Sinnott (Kansas State): 4.68

Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas): 4.69



Notable broad jumps

Ben Sinnott (Kansas State): 10' 6"

Theo Johnson (Penn State); 10' 5"

Jaheim Bell (Florida State): 10' 4"

Cade Stover (Ohio State); 9' 9"

Notable vertical jumps

Ben Sinnott (Kansas State): 40"

Theo Johnson (Penn State): 39.5"

Jared Wiley (Washington): 37"

Jaheim Bell (Florida State): 35"

Cade Stover (Ohio State); 34.5"

Nearly the most athletic combine TE ever

Penn State's Theo Johnson put on an absolute show Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was second among tight ends in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump and first in the 20-yard shuttle. Taking it a step further, Johnson earned a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score, which ranked second out of 1,105 tight ends from 1987 to 2024. (Only Zach Kuntz from Old Dominion in 2023 scored higher.) In a tight end class looking for players to step up, Johnson certainly made his presence known in Indianapolis.

Safeties

Notable 40-yard dash times

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Texas Tech): 4.41



Millard Bradford (TCU): 4.42

Javon Bullard (Georgia): 4.47



Calon Bullock (USC): 4.48

Kamren Kinchens (Miami (Fla.)): 4.65

Notable broad jumps

Tyler Owens (Texas Tech): 12' 1"

Jaylin Simpson (Auburn): 11' 1"

Jaylen Key (Alabama): 10' 10

Jaden Hicks (Washington State): 10' 2"

Kamren Kinchens (Miami (Fla.)): 9' 2"

Notable vertical jumps

Tyler Owens (Texas Tech): 41"

Evan Williams (Oregon): 40.5"

Jaylin Simpson (Auburn): 39.5"

Sione Vaki (Utah): 39.5"

Jaden Hicks (Washington State): 37.5"

Kamren Kinchens (Miami (Fla.)): 35"

Notable bench press reps

Malik Mustapha (Wake Forest): 22



Jaylon Carlies (Missouri): 20



Sione Vaki (Utah): 20

Out-of-this world broad jump

Texas Tech safety Tyler Owens doesn't believe in space or planets, so it's ironic that his broad jump at the combine was literally out of this world impressive. He posted a broad jump of 12-foot-2, which ranks as the second-best in the history of the combine. (Byron Jones jumped 12 feet, 3 inches back in 2015.) Owens added a vertical jump of 41 inches, which was the fourth-best among all prospects.

Unfortunately, we did not see Owens challenge Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins for the fastest 40-yard dash time so far. Shortly after taking off, Owens pulled up and limped off to the side. Owen suffered a right groin injury, per NFL Network, and is done for the night. Hopefully he's back healthy soon.

Cornerbacks

Notable 40-yard dash times

Nate Wiggins (Clemson): 4.28

Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo): 4.33

Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State): 4.34



Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn): 4.36

Kris Abrams-Draine (Missouri): 4.44

Terrion Arnold (Alabama): 4.50

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri): 4.51

Notable broad jumps

Max Melton (Rutgers): 11' 4"

Andru Phillips (Kentucky): 11' 3"

Khyree Jackson: (Oregon): 11' 1"

Terrion Arnold (Alabama): 10' 9"

Nate Wiggins (Clemson): 10' 7"

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri): 10'

Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo): 10'

Notable vertical jumps

Elijah Jones (Boston College): 42.5"

Daequan Hardy (Penn State): 42.5"

Andru Phillips (Kentucky): 42"

Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo): 38"

Terrion Arnold (Alabama): 37"

Nate Wiggins (Clemson): 36"

Notable bench press reps

Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo): 20



Chau Smith-Wade (Washington State): 18



Christian Roland-Wallace (USC): 17



Josh Newton (TCU): 15

Mike Sainristil (Michigan): 14



Blazing fast 40 takes disappointing turn

It was a roller-coaster of a day for Clemson's Nate Wiggins, the No. 3 cornerback prospect (No. 22 overall) on CBS Sports' prospect rankings. He weighed in at just 173 pounds, which would make him the lightest CB in the NFL, per The 33rd Team. There were seven corners who weighed under 180 during the 2023 season: Levi Wallace, Mekhi Blackmon, Dee Alford, Anthony Kendall, Cordale Flott, Josh Blackwell and Steven Gilmore.

The were looking up, however, after Wiggins ran a blazing fast 40-yard dash, obliterating the CB competition by crossing the finish line in 4.28 seconds (unofficial was 4.29). That put him just outside the top 10 for the fastest 40-yard dash times at the combine all-time.

The issue was that during the run, Wiggins told NFL Network that he heard something pop and limped off the field. Initially thought to be a groin injury, Wiggins clarified that it was a hip flexor issue. The good news is that he believes it's just a strain, and he said he should be good to go for Clemson's Pro Day on March 14.

Top 2 CBs look the part

Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama's Terrion Arnold are two spots away from each other in CBS Sports' prospect rankings (Nos. 9 and 11, respectively), and they looked the part going through drills Friday night. Mitchell ranked second among CBs with a 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds, and while Arnold only ran a 4.50 (tied 19th at position), he reached 18 miles per hour within the first 10 yards of his run, which ranked fourth, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Multiple people have compared Arnold to Bears 2023 second-team All-Pro Jaylon Johnson, and there are a lot of similarities with his measurements and combine results. It'll be very interesting to see who gets drafted first between he and Mitchell.

Edge rushers



Notable 40-yard dash times

Dallas Turner (Alabama): 4.46

Chop Robinson (Penn State): 4.48

Jared Verse (Florida State): 4.58



Chris Braswell (Alabama): 4.60

Laiatu Latu (UCLA): 4.64



Bralen Trice (Washington): 4.72

Darius Robinson (Missouri): 4.95

Notable 3-cone times

Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan): 7.02



Nelson Ceaser (Houston): 7.30



Jared Verse (Florida State): 7.31

Brandon Dorlus (Oregon): 7.43



Eric Watts (UConn): 7.59

Notable broad jumps

Chop Robinson (Penn State): 10' 8"

Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian): 10' 8"

Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Notre Dame): 10' 7"



Jared Verse (Florida State): 10' 7"

Dallas Turner (Alabama): 10' 7"

Laiatu Latu (UCLA): 9' 8"

Chris Braswell (Alabama): 9' 7"

Notable vertical jumps

Dallas Turner (Alabama): 40.5"

Gabriel Murphy (UCLA): 39.5"

Jared Verse (Florida State): 35"

Darius Robinson (Missouri): 35"

Chop Robinson (Penn State): 34.5"

Chris Braswell (Alabama): 33.5"

Laiatu Latu (UCLA): 32"

Notable bench press reps

Jared Verse (Florida State) 31



Xavier Thomas (Clemson): 26

Darius Robinson (Missouri): 21

Marshawn Kneeland: 21

Dallas Turner makes strong case to be EDGE1

Alabama's Dallas Turner entered the NFL Combine as CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked edge rusher, and he may have further separated himself from the pack with his performance Thursday. His 40-yard dash time (4.46 seconds) and vertical jump (40.5 inches) were both tops among all edge rushers and defensive linemen. In the broad jump, he ranked tied for second with 10 feet, 7 inches. At this point, it may be a surprise if Turner isn't a top-10 pick.

Top edge prospect achieves rare combine feat

Whenever you're in the same category as Vernon Davis, you're doing something right. Well, that's what Chop Robinson achieved Thursday. The Penn State edge rusher is just the second combine prospect since 2000 to weigh at least 250 pounds, run the 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds or less, and post a broad jump of at least 10 feet, 5 inches. The other? That would be Davis, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Robinson doesn't have ideal length, but his athletic testing puts him in the top-half-of-Round-1 conversation.

Defensive linemen



Notable 40-yard dash times

Braden Fiske (Florida State): 4.78

Mekhi Wingo (LSU): 4.85

Byron Murphy II (Texas): 4.88

Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson): 4.89

Kris Jenkins (Michigan): 4.91

Maason Smith (LSU): 5.01

T'Vondre Sweat (Texas): 5.27

Notable 3-cone times

Logan Lee (Iowa): 7.16

Maason Smith (LSU): 7.62

Gabe Hall (Baylor): 7.65

Leonard Taylor III (Miami (Fla.)): 7.81

DeWayne Carter (Duke): 7.95

Notable broad jumps

Braden Fiske (Florida State): 9' 9"

Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson): 9' 8"

Gabe Hall (Baylor): 9' 7"

Kris Jenkins (Michigan): 9' 7"

Logan Lee (Iowa): 9' 6"

Byron Murphy II (Texas): 9' 3"

Notable vertical jumps

Braden Fiske (Florida State): 33.5"

Byron Murphy II (Texas): 33"

DeWayne Carter (Duke): 32"

Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson): 32"

Notable bench press reps

Jordan Jefferson (LSU): 34

Tyler Davis (Clemson): 29

Kris Jenkins (Michigan): 29

Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson): 29

Byron Murphy II (Texas): 28

Braden Fiske (Florida State): 26

Braden Fiske steals the show

If you follow the draft process closely, then you know Braden Fiske for being the first player in the Senior Bowl's 75-year history to switch teams on the day of the game. Turns out he's much, much more than a team player.

Fiske dominated the athletic testing, ranking first among defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.78 seconds), vertical jump (33.5 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-9). According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he's the first defensive tackle to do that since Tank Johnson in 2004.

And once Fiske took the field for football workouts, that athleticism definitely translated.

Fiske is definitely a Day 2 guy, but might this historic combine performance catapult him into Round 1? We shall see.

T'Vondre Sweat's hilarious motivation

As we learned Thursday, the massive Texas defensive tackle is a character. Despite weighing in at 366 pounds, making him one of the heaviest prospects at the combine ever, Sweat was extremely confident heading into the 40-yard dash.

Sweat did not disappoint, finishing the run in 5.27 seconds, which is crazy for someone his size. Talking to NFL Network afterwards, Sweat joked that his goal was to run between a 4.4 and 4.5, which gave him motivation as he trained for Thursday's workout. While he didn't run the fastest or jump the highest, Sweat certainly made an impression in Indy.

Linebackers



Notable 40-yard dash times

Payton Wilson (NC State): 4.43

Kalen DeLoach (Florida State): 4.47

Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M): 4.51

Trevin Wallace (Kentucky): 4.51

Notable broad jumps

Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington): 10' 8"



Trevin Wallace (Kentucky): 10' 7"

Curtis Jacobs (Penn State): 10' 4"

Jordan Magee (Temple): 10' 4"

Jaylan Ford (Texas): 10' 1"

Notable vertical jumps

Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington): 39.5"

Trevin Wallace (Kentucky): 37.5"

Darius Muasau (UCLA): 36.5"



Jordan Magee (Temple): 35.5"

Cedric Gray (North Carolina): 35.5"

Next Luke Kuechly?

NFL Network leaned in heavily to the Luke Kuechly comparison after super-productive linebacker Payton Wilson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, which led all linebackers, edge rushers and defensive linemen.

It makes sense considering Wilson said he models his game after one of the best NFL linebackers of all time. In fact, Wilson called Kuechly his GOAT (greatest of all time).

"For me, it's honestly Luke Kuechly," Wilson said on CBS Sports HQ. "As you know, I've really modeled my game after him or at least tried as much as you can. It's hard to be like the best linebacker to ever play the game. But the intensity, the IQ that he had, I think just a lot of the plays he made because he knew what was coming. And I've tried to model my game after that. Just coming down hill and being a player that wants to hit everything and wants to make every single play."

Wilson, the No. 3 LB on CBS Sports' consensus prospect rankings, dealt with some major injuries during his collegiate career, but he's been healthy the past two seasons and one of the best players at his position in the nation. Whenever he goes, he'll be a major contributor from Day 1.