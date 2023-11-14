The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos are responsible for the only 15-8 halftime scores in NFL history. The second occurrence took place on Monday night, 62 years after the first one.

If that wasn't ironic enough, the Broncos were the team that led at halftime of both games. And if that wasn't ironic enough, the Bills scored on a two-point conversion after their first touchdown in both contests, according to EliasSports (h/t ESPN).

The first game, played in Week 1 of the 1961 season, ended with the Broncos recording a 22-10 win. The star of that game was Broncos perennial Pro Bowl safety Goose Gonsoulin, who picked off two passes.

Speaking of interceptions, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two picks in the first half. Interceptions continue to be an issue for Allen, who has thrown at least one pick in his last six games.

The first half was a different story for Russell Wilson, whose solid start included a nifty touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton that gave the visitors a 9-0 lead.

The Broncos entered Monday night's game with two straight wins, while the Bills have dropped three of their last five.