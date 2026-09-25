This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🐦 Five things to know Friday

🔥 Do not miss this: Previewing college football Week 4

Imagn Images

It's a massive week in the SEC and Big Ten. The SEC has three top-25 matchups on its Week 4 slate and the Big Ten has two, each with sizable College Football Playoff implications. No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Michigan and favored in their ranked matchups, but both are on upset alert with highly capable underdogs on the other sideline. And for No. 10 LSU and No. 23 Texas A&M, the loser of their head-to-head showdown might already be out of the CFP race. High enough stakes?

The Longhorns' trip to No. 14 Tennessee is so monumental that even President Donald Trump will be in attendance. That could cause in-game problems for both teams, as Steve Sarkisian said any time the President moves locations inside the stadium, coach-to-player communication is cut off. Sarkisian even said this occurred in last year's national championship game and impacted the final drive. Throwing another wrench into the matchup: Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge is in the hospital due to a "personal medical issue."

The top showdown in the Big Ten pits No. 12 USC against No. 20 Oregon. Both coaches desperately need a win in this spot. Who needs it more? While Dan Lanning is still in search of a championship season, Lincoln Riley faces even tougher pressure as he seeks to prove that the Trojans are back in college football's top tier.

Our picks for all of the biggest Week 4 games are in. Tom Fornelli's Lock of the Week comes from No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan, where he foresees the Hawkeyes having a tough time moving the ball.

Here are our picks for every marquee matchup:

🏈 NFL Week 3 picks, injury updates and more

Getty Images

When the Cowboys and Ravens fly to Rio de Janeiro for the NFL's third Brazil game, they will embark on a challenge the league has never seen before. Neither Dallas nor Baltimore has a bye week on the other side of this international trip. The flight home won't feel so long for the winning team, and our experts Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin think the Ravens will be that fortunate squad -- but only if Zay Flowers suits up.

Dubin: "The Cowboys have been both efficient and explosive offensively so far this season, and we've seen that the Ravens can still be beaten on defense early in the Jesse Minter era. Tyler Shough went off against them in the second half. I think Dak Prescott can do the same. If Flowers suits up, I think it won't be quite enough. If he doesn't, then I think the Cowboys can pull this one out in Brazil."

Also, if the first two weeks were any indication of what's next, then Week 3 should also feature a handful of puzzling results. For one, it wouldn't shock our Tyler Sullivan if the Steelers go touchdown-less for the second consecutive game. Sullivan also put a handful of teams on upset alert, and our betting staff tends to agree on a couple of them. Here are three of the games with live underdogs to monitor:

Rams at Broncos (+2.5)

at (+2.5) Texans at Colts (+2.5)

at (+2.5) Panthers at Browns (+2.5)

There are eight unbeaten teams left heading into Week 3, so we ranked all of the 2-0 squads. We also identified the secret weapon behind each of those perfect starts, from 49ers cornerback Upton Stout to Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker.

Lastly, on the injury front …

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Imagn Images

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ Presidents Cup: Second round, 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Cubs at Red Sox, 6:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Rays at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Orioles at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 Northwestern at No. 5 Indiana, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Stars at Wild, 8 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Gotham at Stars, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Diamondbacks at Padres, 10 p.m. on MLB Network

Saturday

⛳ Presidents Cup: Third and fourth rounds, 8 a.m. on Golf Channel and 9 a.m. on NBC

🏈 Illinois at No. 7 Ohio State, noon on Fox

🏈 Sam Houston at No. 11 Texas Tech, noon on TNT

🏈 No. 1 Texas at No. 14 Tennessee, noon on ABC

🏈 Wake Forest at No. 16 Louisville, noon on ESPN

🥊 Zuffa Boxing 11: Fisher vs. Pirotton, 12:15 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Summit at Current, 12:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Pirates at Tigers, 1:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏈 No. 3 Notre Dame at Purdue, 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Penguins at Sabres, 3 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Oklahoma at No. 2 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 15 Utah at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 No. 25 Houston at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

⚾ Dodgers at Giants, 4:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Mets at Nationals, 4:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Braves at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Men's international friendly: Peru vs. United States, 4:30 p.m. on TNT

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos, 5 p.m. on Paramount+

🏈 Wisconsin at No. 13 Penn State, 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 Central Michigan at No. 6 Miami, 6:30 p.m. on The CW

⚽ Angel City at Spirit, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 South Carolina at No. 8 Alabama, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Blues at Blackhawks, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ Rays at Phillies, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Arizona at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Fire at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 No. 19 Missouri at No. 24 Mississippi State, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

⚽ LAFC at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Dash at Thorns, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

🏈 Missouri State at No. 22 SMU, 9 p.m. on ACC Network

🏒 Sharks at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Timbers at Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⛳ Presidents Cup: Final round, noon on NBC

🏈 Bengals at Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Chargers at Bills, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏁 NASCAR at Kansas, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Vikings at Buccaneers, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Ravens vs. Cowboys (at Rio de Janeiro), 4:25 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Pride at Bay, 5 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Inter Miami at Crew, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Courage at Royals, 7 p.m. on Roku

🏈 Rams at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Liberty at Lynx, TBD

🏀 Wings at Valkyries, TBD

🏀 Mystics at Dream, TBD

🏀 Fever at Aces, TBD