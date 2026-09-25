The Cleveland Guardians are headed back to the postseason. With Thursday night's win, the Guardians secured a playoff berth, joining an American League field that includes the Rays, Yankees, Red Sox and White Sox, with one spot still to be decided.

In the final days and weeks of the regular season, Cleveland has been in a back-and-forth tussle with the White Sox for the division title, and that race seems destined to go down to the wire. For now, they'll take a playoff berth for the third time in Stephen Vogt's three years as manager. Going back into Terry Francona's tenure, the Guardians have now qualified for the playoffs in eight of the last 11 seasons.

While many hurdles remain, the Guardians will be angling to win the franchise's first World Series title since 1948. That's the longest current title drought in Major League Baseball.

Can they do it? It's baseball, which means any team in the playoffs has realistic designs on going all the way, and the Guardians in particular have some factors in their favor. Here's a quick look at why that's the case.

2026 MLB playoff picture: Standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, postseason projections as Padres stay hot Kate Feldman

1. The bullpen is among baseball's best

As starting pitcher workloads continue to decline, the work of the bullpen becomes more and more important. That's especially the case in the playoffs, where contemporary managers focus on getting their starters out before damage happens as opposed to being reactive. That means more heavy lifting for the pen. All of this is to say that the relief corps is exceptionally important in the postseason, and the Guards are well-equipped on this front. Consider how the Cleveland bullpen ranks this season:

Statistic Guardians MLB rank Bullpen ERA 6th Bullpen FIP 3rd Bullpen K% 1st

Given the strength of the bullpen at the forward-looking FIP and K% levels, you can argue this is the most playoff battle-ready bullpen around. Cade Smith is a true dominator at closer -- probably the best closer in baseball this season not named Mason Miller. There's also good setup depth from both sides, what with right-handers Matt Festa and Hunter Gaddis and lefties Tim Herrin and Erik Sabrowski. They're also hoping to get Colin Holderman (wrist) back from the injured list before the playoffs begin. As well, Vogt's usually a pretty skilled handler of his bullpen. This could be a key difference-maker and allow Cleveland to outplay expectations next month.

2. They have a strong rotation front

No, it's not a playoff rotation primed to dominate, but it may be an underrated one heading into October. At the very front, Gavin Williams leads the AL in strikeouts thanks to a big fastball and wipeout sweeper. Rookie lefty Parker Messick has rather quietly been one of the most effective starters in the AL this season, as he has a WAR of almost 6.0. As for their No. 3, deadline addition Foster Griffin still has stabilizer potential even though he's struggled on the run-prevention front since joining Cleveland.

As for the Cleveland rotation as a whole, it hasn't been as strong as the bullpen, but it's been a strong unit. The numbers:

Statistic Guardians MLB rank Rotation ERA 8th Rotation FIP 9th Rotation K% 5th

Pair all that with the bullpen, and runs should be hard to come by for the Guardians' opponents in the postseason.

3. The AL bracket is wide open

To be sure, the Guardians may be considered to be part of the problem on this front, but the American League in 2026 is not particularly strong. The playoff field will reflect that reality. You're going to see perhaps three playoff teams on the AL side with win totals in the low 80s. The AL West champion will have a negative run differential. The Yankees may be without Aaron Judge for the early rounds or possibly even all of it as he battles a calf injury. Even the No. 1 seed Rays have, at the level of runs scored and runs allowed, played more like a team with a win total in the 80s. To repeat a point made above, we get randomness and teams outplaying their seed pretty much every single postseason, but the AL this time around seems especially winnable by any of the six teams. Therein lies hope for the Guardians.