The Houston Astros have chosen Brad Ausmus as their next manager, the team announced on Wednesday

Ausmus replaces Joe Espada, whose contract as Houston manager was not renewed after three seasons. Espada led the Astros to the playoffs in two of those seasons.

"I am very excited to be back in Houston," Ausmus said in a statement. "The Astros and the city of Houston have been a huge part of my life, and I'm thrilled to create a new chapter as the team's manager. I'd like to thank [general manager Randy Flores] and the entire Astros organization for this opportunity, and I can't wait to get to work."

Ausmus, 57, had served as bench coach for the New York Yankees since late 2023. Prior to that, he had two stints as a big-league manager. He first managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17, and over that span he guided the team to a 314-332 record and a division title in his first season. Ausmus also managed the Angels to a 72-90 record in 2019. Overall, Ausmus as a manager has a winning percentage of .478 in five seasons.

Before his dugout career, Ausmus was a top defensive catcher for years. Ausmus's playing career spanned parts of 18 seasons in Major League Baseball, 10 of which came with the Astros. Along the way, Ausmus won three Gold Gloves behind the mask and earned an All-Star selection as a member of the Tigers in 1999.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad back to the Astros organization," Flores said in a statement. "Brad impressed us throughout the interview process, demonstrating the leadership, energy, and expertise critical to driving a winning culture both on and off the field. I am excited to work alongside Brad and happy to have him back in an Astros uniform."

With Houston, Ausmus is the first major hire undertaken by Flores, who himself was named to his post earlier in the offseason. The Astros are coming off a division title and a postseason berth in 2026. However, they also finished 81-81 and had a negative run differential. It's an uncertain future, as the Astros have an aging roster in spots, a weak farm system, and multiple core contributors entering their walk years in 2027.

It remains to be seen whether owner Jim Crane will try to wring out another season of contention from the roster or lean into a rebuild. Whatever the course, Ausmus will help guide it in a city where he remains a highly popular figure.

As of Houston's decision to hire Ausmus, the Los Angeles Angels are the only team with a current managerial vacancy. Earlier in the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies retained interim manager Don Mattingly on a permanent basis, as did the New York Mets with Andy Green, and the Seattle Mariners replaced Dan Wilson with Jason Kanzler.