Jamal Adams is back on the market. On Thursday, the Tennessee Titans honored the veteran safety's request to be released, according to ESPN. The report adds that Adams, who was placed on the non-football injury list last week, is healthy and looking for his next opportunity in the league.

This was an overall subdued tenure for Adams in Nashville. The 29-year-old signed with Tennessee in mid-July but had only played in 11% of the defensive snaps for the franchise so far this season. Adams missed the season opener due to a hip injury and then was sidelined for the team's Week 6 loss to the Colts last Sunday. Through three games played, Adams totaled just four tackles.

When Adams entered the league as the No. 6 overall pick of the New York Jets in 2017, the LSU product became one of the more prolific safeties in the NFL. He was named a three-time All-Pro along with three Pro Bowl nods in his career, but injuries have drastically slowed his production in recent years. Since 2022, Adams has appeared in just 13 games. In nine games played for Seattle in 2023, he totaled 48 tackles and two pass breakups. Given that recent history, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Adams in the NFL.

If he does plan on continuing his career, let's try to identify some interesting landing spots.

While Adams shouldn't be looked at as someone who can come and completely change the completion of a defense at this point in his career, the Commanders could use any help that they can get. They are allowing 24.2 points per game, allowing a 46.1% conversion rate on third down, and 70% of their opponents' red zone trips to end with a touchdown.

On top of the simple need for bodies on defense, Adams does have some familiarity with the Commanders coaching staff. Specifically, linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. was Adams' defensive coordinator during their time in Seattle.

This is another spot that is rooted with folks that know Adams dating to his glory days with New York. Todd Bowles, the current coach of the Bucs, was leading the Jets organization while Adams was establishing himself as an All-Pro-caliber player during his first two seasons in the league. Given that familiarity, maybe the Bucs could look to Adams as a depth piece on the roster.

New York Jets

The Jets are all about reunions these days, so why not bring back another familiar face? Of course, Joe Douglas was the man who traded Adams to the Seahawks in 2020 and their relationship reportedly soured over the course of contract negations leading up to that deal. That said, maybe time has healed some of those wounds. The Jets also did just place safety Chuck Clark on injured reserve, so there is somewhat of a need.