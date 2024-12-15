Lamar Jackson continues to make jaw-dropping plays ... even while keeping his pants up.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and two-time league MVP did just that during in Week 15 against the New York Giants. During a running play, Jackson pulled up his pants before making an impressive cutback during the first half of Sunday's game.

That play was part of a brilliant first half for Jackson, who threw three touchdowns on 13 of 14 passing. Jackson also ran for 55 yards as Baltimore took a 21-7 lead at intermission. The Ravens (8-5) are trying to keep pace with the first-place Steelers in the AFC North division race. Pittsburgh (10-3) faces the Eagles (11-2) in Philadelphia later today.