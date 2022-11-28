It's Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 12 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Week 12 schedule

Thursday

Bills 28, Lions 25 (Takeaways)

Cowboys 28, Giants (Takeaways)

Vikings 33, Patriots 26 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Jets 31, Bears 10 (Takeaways)

Commanders 19, Falcons 13 (Takeaways)

Bengals 20, Titans 16 (Takeaways)

Dolphins 30, Texans 15 (Recap)

Panthers 23, Broncos 10 (Recap)

Browns 23, Buccaneers 17 (OT) (Takeaways)

Jaguars 28, Ravens 27 (Recap)

Chargers 25, Cardinals 24 (Takeaways)

Chiefs 26, Rams 10 (Recap)

49ers 13, Saints 0 (Recap)

Raiders 40, Seahawks 34 (OT) (Recap)

Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Steelers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Josh Jacobs walks it off!

The former first-round pick, in a monumental contract year, has been one of the best running backs in the NFL this season through 11 weeks. On Sunday against the Seahawks, he added "best performance by a running back this season" to his 2022 resume. Seriously, these stats are insane:

Rushing: 33 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns

Receiving: Six catches for 74 yards

Add those up, and you get 39 (!) touches for 303 (!!!) total yards and two scores. Oh, and he also gave the Raiders a walk-off win in overtime with his 86-yard burst all the way to the house.

CHARGERS WIN!

Trevor Lawrence did it in the early window of games, and Justin Herbert has done it in the late window! With the ball at the Cardinals' 38-yard line with 1:48 to play, the Chargers played it perfectly. They methodically moved the ball down the field so that if they scored, Arizona wouldn't have much time to attempt a game-winning field goal. With the game on the line, Los Angeles relied one of the most reliable players in the NFL in Austin Ekeler, who stretched the ball across the goal line from one yard out with just 12 seconds to play.

Like the Jaguars' Doug Pederson, Chargers coach Brandon Staley had no interest in playing for overtime. His team had Justin Herbert, so he went for the two-point conversion and the win. It looked like Herbert was going to throw to Ekeler in the right flat again, but at the last second, tight end Gerald Everett turned up toward the middle of the field. No one was expecting it, which allowed Herbert to make one of his easiest completions of the game to lift the Chargers to 6-5.

Raiders tie it!

The way this game has gone, you just knew Derek Carr was going to tie things up in the final moments. He showed beautiful touch on his looper of a touchdown pass that landed into the arms of tight end Foster Moreau in the back-right corner of the end zone.

Davante Adams -- stop it!

C'mon with this catch. Adams just makes it look so easy as he hauls in the big gain with one arm as the defender has a hold on the other.

Seahawks lead!

A back-and-forth nail-biter has taken another turn, with Travis Homer making the short catch and rumbling into the end zone from 18 yards out.

Back-to-back INTs

You're not going to stop Patrick Mahomes, but the Rams defense has done a great job containing him. In fact, it even forced him into a rare end zone interception to keep the upset hope alive.

But just a few plays later, Bryce Perkins gave the ball right back and allowed the Chiefs to add a field goal with fewer than seven minutes to play.

STUFFED

More defense in Seahawks-Raiders! On fourth-and-inches, Las Vegas didn't quarterback sneak. It didn't give Josh Jacobs the ball up the middle. On the biggest play of the game, it settled for a pitch to Jacobs, who got gang tackled behind the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs.

FUMBLE

The defenses have finally showed up for the second half between the Raiders and Seahawks. After 44 points in the first half, the two teams have combined for 10 in the second half. Seattle was in business to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, but a botched handoff between Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker resulted in the ball hitting the ground, and Chandler Jones was there to recover.

Conner for six

The best game of the season for James Conner just got even better with his 6-yard catch and run to put the Cardinals back ahead early in the fourth quarter. He's already got 111 yards rushing with almost a full quarter still to play

18 straight!

Justin Herbert completed 18 straight passes between the second and third quarters Sunday against the Cardinals. (Here's one of them):

It could have been 19, as Keenan Allen made a difficult contested grab in the end zone, but the refs ruled the pass incomplete as Allen couldn't get his feet in bounds. After that, the Cardinals defense stiffened, forcing Los Angeles into the game-tying field goal.

Offensive Rookie of the Year ALERT

Just give Kenneth Walker III NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year already. It's time. He's got two more touchdowns against the Raiders, although his offensive line should get half of the credit for literally carrying him into the end zone from a few yards out.

FAKE PUNT

If third-stringer Bryce Perkins doesn't cut it, why not try punter Riley Dixon at quarterback? On fourth-and-5 in their own territory, Dixon took the snap, looked right and delivered a dart to tight end Jacob Harris on a hitch route to convert the first.

Kyler takes it in

It's good seeing Kyler Murray back and making crucial plays with his legs. He looked fully recovered from his hamstring injury as he darted for the left pylon for a 5-yard touchdown that put the Cardinals back in front.

Fourth-down stuff

It's been night and day for the 49ers offense from "Monday Night Football" to Sunday afternoon. After putting up 38 points in a rout of the Cardinals, San Francisco was still looking for its first touchdown late in the first half. It had a chance at it on fourth-and-goal, but a broken play resulted in Jimmy Garoppolo trying to run for the score and getting stuffed.

Lockett continues TD streak

One of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL continues to produce at a high level. Make that four straight games with a touchdown for Tyler Lockett, who gained separation at the last moment to catch a perfectly thrown ball from Geno Smith for the 35-yard score.

INT --> TD

Nobody wants to play defense in the Seahawks-Raiders game (well, except for Denzel Perryman). The Las Vegas linebacker was the beneficiary of an awful throw from Geno Smith, and his interception set up a Josh Jacobs touchdown on the next play.

Kelce for president

Travis Kelce, on pace to have the most prolific season by a tight end in NFL history, is simply unstoppable. His latest score, from 39 yards out, was classic Kelce, as he weaved and avoided defenders all the way to the end zone.

Welcome back, Keenan Allen

Allen, who has dealt with a hamstring injury for much of this season, returned last week against the Chiefs, but he found the end zone for the first time in 2022 against the Cardinals. It was a short, simple score, yet still important as he works his way back to full health. He'll need to be productive if the Chargers want to snag a wild card berth in the AFC.

NO GOOD

With Justin Tucker, anything is possible for the Ravens. Well, almost anything. Trailing 28-27 with 14 seconds left, the Ravens nearly pulled off a comeback similar to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round against the Bills a year ago. A short kick gave Baltimore good field position, and then a 12-yard completion from Lamar Jackson set up the Ravens at the Jaguars' 50-yard line. That's when Baltimore brought out the best kicker of all time for a 67-yard field goal -- which would have been the longest in NFL history. It looked good off Tucker's foot, but even the best have limits, and his attempt fell just a few yards short as the Jaguars completed the stunning comeback.

THE JAGS!

Trevor Lawrence is starting to show the NFL why he was viewed as the best professional prospect since Andrew Luck. Needing a touchdown with just over two minutes to play, Lawrence made big throw after big throw to drive the Jaguars 75 yards in 10 plays -- the last of which resulted in a beautiful touchdown grab from Marvin Jones with 14 seconds to go. Instead of going for the tie, Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson showed complete trust in the former No. 1 overall pick by leaving the offense back on the field. And once again, Lawrence delivered with an on-target laser that Zay Jones snagged to take the lead.

Cooper breaks free, Chubb wins it!

The Browns absolutely stole that game from the Buccaneers. First there was David Njoku's one-handed snag on fourth down to tie the game, and then Amari Cooper broke free in overtime for a massive gain, taking Cleveland inside the Tampa Bay 5-yard line. Two plays later, Nick Chubb secured the win to put the Buccaneers back under .500.

One-handed, game-tying TD!

With one last chance on fourth-and-10, Jacoby Brissett saw David Njoku and a sliver of space in the back-middle of the end zone. So he fired it there, and somehow Njoku plucked the ball out of the air with one hand for the acrobatic touchdown catch. A successful point after ensured the Browns and Bucs would be going to overtime.

End-zone INT

The Commanders just continue to win with Taylor Heinicke under center. But as it has been during their hot streak, the defense came up big once again Sunday. With the Falcons threatening to take the lead in the final minute, stud defensive tackle Daron Payne tipped Marcus Mariota's pass into the air, and cornerback Kendall Fuller came down with the diving interception in the end zone.

TeeD

When Joe Burrow needs to make a play, he usually goes to college teammate Ja'Marr Chase. Well, Chase remains out with a hip injury, so Burrow has turned to fellow talent Tee Higgins. And in a tie game early in the fourth quarter, Higgins delivered the go-ahead score.

Rumblin', bumblin', stumblin'



Despite getting blown out, the Texans are still fighting. That includes Jordan Akins, who, after fumbling earlier in the game, put forth an impressive individual effort in making the catch around the 20-yard line and then refusing to go down until he crossed the goal line for the score.

Rookie WR goes UP

The Titans are in dire need of a playmaking wide receiver. Enter first-round rookie Treylon Burks, who has been making his presence felt since coming back from injury Week 10. Burks had his first 100-yard receiving game last week against the Packers, and he's got a chance to go over the century mark once again thanks to this incredible 51-yard grab that set up the game-tying field goal.

Jets pulling away

The Bears got out to an early 10-7 lead, but it's been ALL Jets since then. Quarterback Mike White (302 yards, three touchdowns) has been the star, but running back Ty Johnson recently got in on the scoring party with a 32-yard scamper for six.

HeinickTD



It's Taylor Heinicke's team for now, and he continues to make plays for a Commanders squad looking to solidify their standing in the NFC wild card race. Late in the third quarter, Heinicke put Washington back on top with a 16-yard strike to John Bates.

MIKE WHITE

Mike White is absolutely balling out in his first game filling in for former top draft pick Zach Wilson. He's got just five incompletions compared to three touchdown passes, the latest of which was a strike for Elijah Moore for the 22-yard score. The Jets are in control vs. the Bears in the rain.

Unique scoop and score

Sam Darnold is making his case to be the Panthers' starting quarterback the rest of the season. He's been decent so far (9-for-15, 104 yards, 1 TD) and a whole lot of lucky, too. Darnold was stripped at the goal line, but instead of the Broncos recovering for a turnover, Darnold jumped on it and rolled into the end zone without being touched. The rare scoop and score put Carolina up two touchdowns.

Hastily getting into the end zone

With Travis Etienne questionable to return with a foot injury, the Ravens are going to get a whole bunch of JaMycal Hasty for the rest of the game. So, they might want to cover the 5-foot-8 running back, who ran free down the sideline for the 28-yard receiving score. It was a beautiful throw from Trevor Lawrence, who fit the ball in between the corner and safety and right into the hands of the striding Hasty for six.

Scoop and score!

It's a blowout in Miami, where the Dolphins are reminding the rest of the AFC that they are a force to be reckoned with. The latest highlight play came on a scoop and score from Xavien Howard, who took advantage of the fumble from Jordan Akins and ran into the end zone with his teammates from 16 yards out.

The Dolphins entered halftime with a historic 30-0 advantage, which is the second-largest first-half lead over the past 30 seasons, per NFL research.

Garrett Wilson x2

Jets rookie wideout Garrett Wilson is a special talent. Look at the way he sticks his foot into the ground to make a defender miss and then outruns the rest of the Bears defense for a long touchdown -- his second of the first half.

Derrick Henry + Treylon Burks = TD

Henry did almost all of the work on the Titans' first touchdown of the afternoon, but Tennessee wouldn't have scored if not for Treylon Burks. It was a heads up play from the rookie wide receiver, who recovered Henry's fumble in the end zone after a 69-yard screen pass.

OOPS

Rain is definitely a factor in the Jets-Bears game. Just look at what happened on New York's game-tying field goal attempt.

Oh no, Kyle Allen

Starting in place of the struggling Davis Mills, Kyle Allen has a chance to take over the Texans' No. 1 quarterback job for the rest of 2022. But he'll be back on the bench pretty soon if he keeps making throws like he did in the second quarter Sunday. Drifting in the pocket, Allen completely air mailed his short pass, which landed right into the hands of Andrew Van Ginkel for the interception. A big return set up the Dolphins with first-and-goal, and Jeff Wilson did the rest with the 3-yard score to extend the lead to 17.

THROWBACK

Everyone loves a well-executed throwback pass. Fake the hand-off, roll out to one side and, at the last moment, flip the hips and throw across the field. The Commanders completely fell for it, leaving MyCole Pruitt wide open for the go-ahead score.

Yes, you read that right. Two drives, 142 yards and 10 points for the Siemian-led Bears, who took the lead on a 4-yard touchdown to Byron Pringle.

FINALLY

One of the crazier streaks in the NFL this year has ended. The Panthers entered Sunday with exactly zero first-quarter points through 11 games, but that changed against the Broncos, thanks in part to Sam Darnold making his 2022 debut. Darnold led Carolina on an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with the ball in the hands of D.J. Moore for the 5-yard touchdown -- their first in the opening 15 minutes this season.

Can't be denied!

When Brian Robinson Jr. caught the pass on the Falcons' 14-yard line, he had one man to beat on his way to the end zone. The Commanders rookie chose the shortest path -- through the defender -- as he bowled over cornerback Darren Hall and then carried another Falcon across the goal line.

Let Mike White cook

Zach Wilson out, Mike White in -- and the backup-turned-starter could not have envisioned a better start Sunday. White completed six of his first seven passes on the opening drive for 69 yards and this short touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson.

Browns strike first (again)

If the NFL were sudden death where the first touchdown wins, the Browns would be near the top of the AFC. Cleveland has now scored an opening-drive touchdown for the third straight game, this time on an end around that speedster Anthony Schwartz took 31 yards for the score.

Get. Off. Me.

Is that Derrick Henry in a Bengals uniform? Nope, but Samaje Perine sure looked like 'Tractorcito' when he delivered a nasty stiff arm to standout linebacker David Long Jr.. Filling in for the Joe Mixon (concussion), Perine set the tone on the opening drive.

Rookie RBs continue to rise

If you watched the NFL's first-ever Germany game a few weeks ago, you know about Rachaad White. The Buccaneers rookie running back made his first career start and carried the ball 22 times for 105 yards, a bunch of which came on the final offensive drive to seal a Tampa Bay victory.

The third-round pick out of Arizona State should receive a bunch of work Sunday, too. Leonard Fournette, who has served as RB1 for the entire season aside from the previous game, suffered a hip injury in Germany and was ruled out for Week 12 against the Browns. The Buccaneers activated pass-catching back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve Saturday, but expect a lot of volume (and subsequent success) from White against Cleveland's 24th-ranked run defense (135.1 yards allowed per game).

White is the latest rookie to show he's capable of carrying an offense on the ground. Let's go through the playmakers.

The Jets' Breece Hall (Round 2, 36th pick) was on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year before a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III (Round 2, 41st pick) is now the favorite for the award after going on a tear since taking over for the injured Rashaad Penny in Week 6.



The Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. (Round 3, 98th pick), despite getting shot twice during the preseason, has started five of the seven games he's played since coming back from injury. He's averaging more than 15 carries per game.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (Round 4, 107th pick) was the only rookie to begin the year as his team's clear-cut starter, and he's been the lone bright spot in Houston with 780 rushing yards (leads all rookies) and four total touchdowns.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (Round 7, 251st pick) looks to be the steal of the draft at the position. Since being named the starter in Week 7, he's averaged nearly 5.4 yards per carry. The results have been even better the past two weeks: 31 carries and 189 yards (6.1 yards per carry).

These youngsters have been integral to their team's success, and this isn't even including the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier, the Bills' James Cook and the Rams' Kyren Williams -- all of whom look poised to have bigger roles during the final stretch of the 2022 campaign. The running back position is surely in good hands.