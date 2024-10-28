Steelers vs. Giants where to watch, inactives, analysis, picks, prediction for 'Monday Night Football' matchup

Can Daniel Jones finally overcome his prime-time woes?

The Steelers are taking on the Giants in Pittsburgh, where they've won 21 straight games on "Monday Night Football." Mike Tomlin's team will look to make it 22 straight against the Giants, who ironically were the last team to win in Pittsburgh on Monday night 33 years ago. 

The Steelers are currently 5-2 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. A big reason why is a defense that has allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL, led by the usual suspects in T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Monday night will mark the second start of the season for quarterback Russell Wilson, who scored three total touchdowns in last Sunday night's win over the New York Jets. 

It's been a tougher season so far for the Giants, who are 2-5 following consecutive losses to the Bengals and Eagles. New York's offense struggled in both losses, scoring a combined 10 points. New York has been much better this season on defense, led by defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rusher Brian Burns. The Giants defense is currently tops in the league on third down, a fact that may come into play Monday night. 

So, which team will come out on top? Find out by following along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Steelers vs. Giants where to watch 

Date: Monday, Oct. 28 I Time: 8:15 p.m. ET 
Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh) 
TV: ESPN I Live stream: fubo (try for free
Follow: CBS Sports App 
Odds: Steelers -6; O/U 36.5 (via BetMGM)


Giants inactives 

New York is dealing with some injuries in the secondary. Will be interesting to see if Wilson will be able to exploit that fact. Big Blue will have defensive standouts Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence after both had injury designations during the week. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 28, 2024, 11:05 PM
Oct. 28, 2024, 7:05 pm EDT
 
Steelers inactives 

No surprises here. Ryan McCollum -- who played extremely well against the Jets -- will continue to fill in for Frazier at center. Herbig is also still out, which hurts Pittsburgh's depth at OLB. But Alex Highsmith did recently return to the lineup after he missed time with an injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 28, 2024, 11:03 PM
Oct. 28, 2024, 7:03 pm EDT

    3:41

