The Chicago Blackhawks have signed goaltender Petr Mrazek to a two-year contract extension worth $8.5 million, the team announced on Wednesday. Mrazek is currently playing out the final season of his current contract, and the new deal will kick in at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Mrazek is now in his second season with the Blackhawks, and he has brought some stability to the crease behind one of the worst teams in the NHL. Mrazek's GAA of 3.01 and .907 save percentage don't look terrific on the surface, but he's also saved 3.44 goals above average this season.

"Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this League," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "He's had an immense impact within our group, and we're excited to have Petr back."

Mrazek, 31, is in his 13th NHL season and seems to have the starting job in Chicago locked down for the foreseeable future. In his 366 career games, Mrazek has a 2.78 GAA and .907 save percentage to go along with a 162-141-35 record.

The Blackhawks now have three veterans extended through the 2025-26 season. Just recently, the team announced two-year contract extensions for forwards Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson as the rebuild continues around Connor Bedard.