The Philadelphia Flyers wrap up their three-game road trip when they visit the NHL-worst Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Philadelphia (29-20-7) began its trek last Thursday with an overtime loss at Toronto before dropping a 6-3 decision to New Jersey on Saturday in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Chicago (15-38-3), which occupies the league basement, has lost nine of its last 10 contests (1-8-1) after falling 6-3 at Carolina on Monday.

Opening faceoff at United Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a -194 favorite (risk $194 to win $100) in the latest Flyers vs. Blackhawks odds, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Blackhawks vs. Flyers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

It entered Week 20 of the 2023-24 season a profitable 24-19 on top-rated money-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Flyers vs. Blackhawks and just locked in its NHL picks and predictions. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Blackhawks vs. Flyers:

Flyers vs. Blackhawks money line: Philadelphia -194, Chicago +161

Flyers vs. Blackhawks over/under: 5.5 goals

Flyers vs. Blackhawks puck line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+130)

PHI: The Flyers have scored at least three goals in five consecutive contests

CHI: The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals in only four of their last 16 games

Why you should back the Flyers

Philadelphia hopes to end its three-year postseason drought as it currently is third in the Metropolitan Division, five points ahead of New Jersey. The Flyers are led offensively by right wing Travis Konecny, who tops the club with 26 goals and 53 points. The 26-year-old is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and seven assists.

Owen Tippett has reached the 20-goal plateau for the second straight season, recording 21 after setting a career high with 27 last campaign. The 25-year-old right wing has netted three tallies over his last three contests, scoring once against Arizona on Feb. 12 before posting his third two-goal performance in the outdoor loss to the Devils last weekend. Tippett has notched at least one point in 10 of his last 13 games, amassing nine goals and four assists in that span.

Why you should back the Blackhawks

Chicago's offense is paced by 18-year-old center Connor Bedard, who leads the club with 17 goals and 39 points despite recently missing 14 games with a broken jaw. The first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard has netted two tallies and set up four others in three contests since returning from the injury. Fellow center Jason Dickinson also has scored a personal-best 17 goals and is three points shy from matching the career high of 30 he set last season.

Another player having his best season is Philipp Kurashev, who has matched his career high in goals with nine and set it in points with 32, which ranks him second on the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old Swiss center enters Wednesday's matchup with a six-game point streak during which he has recorded one tally and seven assists. Veteran left wing Nick Foligno also has landed on the scoresheet in six consecutive contests, picking up four goals and three assists during the run.

How to make Flyers vs. Blackhawks picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 5.1 combined goals.

So who wins Flyers vs. Blackhawks, and which side of the money line has all the value?