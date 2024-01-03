The New York Islanders had a 4-3 lead headed into the third period of Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, but that slipped away thanks to a late power play goal from the Avs. In his postgame press conference, Islanders coach Lane Lambert was none too pleased with the call that led to it.

With just over nine minutes remaining in the third period, and seven seconds left on an Islanders power play, defenseman Mike Reilly was whistled for interference in the neutral zone. Reilly was standing stationary in the neutral zone when Colorado's Andrew Cogliano ran into him while chasing the puck carrier.

Reilly was called for interference, and Valeri Nichushkin capitalized to tie the game at 4-4. In overtime, Nathan MacKinnon won the game for the Avs, and Lambert didn't mince words about the officiating.

"Well, I thought Mike Reilly's call was terrible," Lambert said. "What more can you say? They called him, and that's the way it goes."

It's not hard to see why Lambert was frustrated after the game. It was a questionable call, and that was the Isles' third loss in their last four games. It was also the team's 10th loss in overtime or a shootout.

The Islanders will have to bounce back in time for their Thursday night road game against the Arizona Coyotes.