For the first time since Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau died on Thursday night, his widow, Meredith, has spoken out about his passing.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were riding bicycles in New Jersey when they were struck and killed by an SUV. The driver of the SUV was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol when he passed a vehicle on the right and hit the Gaudreau brothers.

Following Johnny's tragic death, Meredith Gaudreau posted a heartfelt message about her husband of nearly three years on social media. She included pictures of them throughout their years as a couple, as well as Johnny with their two children.

"Thank you for the best years of my life," Gaudreau wrote. "Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can't wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

Matthew Gaudreau's wife, Madeline, is pregnant with their first child. A GoFundMe has been set up to support Madeline and their unborn child, Tripp, after Matthew's sudden passing.

Since their deaths, teams and players from across the NHL have paid tribute to Johnny and Matthew.

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice," the Blue Jackets wrote in a statement. "He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him."