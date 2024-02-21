A pair of teams with serious NHL playoff aspirations will go head-to-head on Wednesday when the Edmonton Oilers host the Boston Bruins. Edmonton is currently sixth in the Western Conference with 67 points and a 33-18-1 record while Boston is third in the East with a 33-12-11 mark. This is the first of two head-to-head matchups this season and the two franchises have split the season series each of the last five years.

Opening faceoff at Rogers Place is set for 10 p.m. ET. Edmonton is a -146 favorite (risk $146 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Oilers vs. Bruins odds from SportsLine consensus while Boston is a +122 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5 and Edmonton is a -1.5 (+174) favorite on the puck line. Before making any Bruins vs. Oilers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Oilers vs. Bruins money line: Edmonton -146, Boston +122

Oilers vs. Bruins over/under: 6.5 goals

Oilers vs. Bruins puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+174)

EDM: The Oilers have won their last eight games at home straight up

BOS: The Under has hit in eight of Boston's last 11 games

Why you should back the Oilers

After an abysmal start to the season, Edmonton ripped off 16 consecutive wins from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27. The Oilers have cooled off a bit since that torrid stretch, winning four of their last seven, but they are coming off a dominant 6-3 win over the Coyotes on Monday.

Evander Kane scored a couple of goals in the victory while Leon Draisaitl managed a goal and two assists. Connor McDavid also had two assists and now has 83 points in 50 games this season while leading the NHL in assists (62).

Why you should back the Bruins

Boston ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Monday. Jesper Boqvist had a goal and an assist in the win while Charlie McAvoy had two assists. David Pastrnak also scored his 35th goal of the season and now has 80 points through 56 games.

Pastrnak is on a four-game point streak where he has registered two goals and three assists. This will be Boston's first road game since Jan. 27 and the Bruins are 15-5-6 away from home this season. However, the Oilers are 17-6-1 in their own building.

