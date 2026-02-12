This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏒 Five things to know Thursday

🥇 Do not miss this: Jordan Stolz is primed to be Team USA's breakout Olympian

Welcome to the limelight, Jordan Stolz. The 21-year-old Wisconsin native won the men's 1,000-meter speed skating gold in an Olympic-record 1:06.28. It was an absolute thriller, with Stolz chasing down and then passing the Netherlands' Jenning de Boo on the final lap.

It could be just the beginning. Stolz still has the 500-meter, the 1,500-meter and the mass start events left in these games, and Matt Norlander says he's primed to be the Games' breakout star.

Norlander: "Stolz's superhuman strength is how he doesn't wear down as races go on. As other elite speedskaters see their times unavoidably weighted by critical seconds the deeper they get into their races, Stolz's endurance is a phenomenal separator. ... Stolz's time was a laughable half-second faster than de Boo's, marking the largest gap between a gold and silver Olympics finish in the 1,000 since 1984. ... He's practically already at the Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky level already where it would be stunning to see him finish in any place other than the top podium position."

Elsewhere for the U.S. on Wednesday ...

Also, French biathlete Julia Simon won gold in the 15km biathlon months after a credit card fraud scandal. These Olympics have everything!

Entering Thursday, the United States has 12 medals, one behind the lead shared by Norway and host Italy. Here's today's schedule.

And here is where to track Thursday's events.

🏈 NFL Draft big board, first-round mock draft



Wednesday was a very special day: Ryan Wilson's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board arrived.

Let's cut straight to the chase: Ryan has seven defenders in his top 10. After Indiana's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese is No. 2, and six of the next seven players are defenders, too.

Among that group is Caleb Downs, who Ryan compares to Troy Polamalu. Yes, it's big praise.

So where do all of those 10 -- plus many others -- land? Garrett Podell has a fresh mock draft, and here's his top five:

Raiders: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Jets: Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Cardinals: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa Titans: Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey Giants: Ohio State WR Carnell Tate

As for last year's rookies, Josh Edwards graded every team's 2025 rookie class.

🏀 Projecting NBA season-ending standings



There are two months left in the NBA season, and the playoff races and the tanking races alike are heating up.

The Pistons and the Thunder built significant leads in the East and the West, respectively, but there are tight races behind that. Thankfully, Brad Botkin is here to sort it all out, predicting final standings for both conferences.

The East is especially tight after Detroit. Here's Brad's projected top six there:

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. New York Knicks

4. Boston Celtics

5. Philadelphia 76ers

6. Orlando Magic

Yes, Brad sees a big jump from the Cavaliers ...

Botkin: "No team has more remaining games against tanking teams than the Cavs, who have added James Harden as a short-term upgrade over the injured Darius Garland and were finding their stride even before the trade. They are too far back to catch Detroit, but I like them jumping New York and Boston for the No. 2 seed and then we will see if Harden can shake his shaky playoff reputation."

Cleveland is 3-0 with Harden, for what it's worth!

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

