WNBA star Angel Reese will return to Unrivaled and join Rose BC on Feb. 20, the league announced Wednesday. Reese, who played for Rose BC in Unrivaled's inaugural season, was not expected to participate this season. Her return, though late in the campaign, is a major boost for the upstart league given her popularity.

Reese averaged 13.3 points, a league-leading 12.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 46.9% shooting last season, and was named Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year. While she helped Rose BC finish second in the standings with an 8-6 record, she was unable to suit up in the playoffs due to a hand injury. Rose BC defeated Lace BC and Vinyl BC to win the league's inaugural championship.

"Double-double machine. She's somebody who has a knack for rebounding and just goes after it," Reese's Rose BC teammate Chelsea Gray told ESPN last year. "It's really hard to do that consistently. It's a lot on your body. It's a mindset that you have to have, and it's one she's had this whole time."

Rose BC's new-look roster has not had as much success without Reese this season. They sit in fifth place at 5-6, with three games remaining, and must finish in the top six in order to make the playoffs again. Recently, Rose BC traded Azurá Stevens to Hive BC as part of a four-team trade. The deal opened up a roster spot for Rose BC to bring in Reese for a playoff push.

Here' a look at Rose BC's remaining schedule:

Feb. 20 vs. Hive BC, 8:45 p.m. ET -- TNT / truTV / HBO Max

Feb. 22 vs. Laces BC, 8:45 p.m. ET -- TNT / truTV / HBO Max

Feb. 27 vs. Phantom BC, 1 p.m. ET -- truTV / HBO Max

The single-elimination Unrivaled playoffs are set to begin on Feb. 28.

Reese had a frustrating close to the 2025 WNBA season, as she dealt with a back injury and suspensions from both the league (too many technical fouls) and the Chicago Sky (publicly criticizing her teammates in a controversial interview). At a Team USA training camp in December, she said she plans to return to the Sky in 2026.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Reese said that she missed the "development" aspect of Unrivaled. "I can try stuff, I can do whatever, and I can take it and implement it to the W," Reese said.

The 2026 WNBA season is scheduled to tip off on May 8, but the campaign remains in jeopardy as the league and the Women's National Basketball Players Association continue to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.