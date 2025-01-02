The Supercoppa Italiana's second semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan sees the debut of new Rossoneri manager Sergio Conceicao, who replaced Paulo Fonseca on the bench after the home draw against AS Roma last weekend. Conceicao will also face his son Francisco who plays for the Bianconeri and can also count on the comeback of U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic who is fully recovered after a calf injury. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Jan. 3 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 3 | 2 p.m. ET Location: Alawwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Alawwal Park Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia TV: CBS Sports Golazo | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo | Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +145; Draw: +225; AC Milan +220

Team news

Juventus: Thiago Motta is expected to name his best potential starting eleven, with Francisco Conceicao starting on the left wing to support striker Dusan Vlahovic, while Andrea Cambiaso will start as a left back alongside Federico Gatti, Nicolo Savona and former AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu.

Potential Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

AC Milan: New coach Sergio Conceicao will name his first starting eleven, with USMNT winger Pulisic expected to be back in the lineup on the right wing, while Alvaro Morata will be supported by Alex Jimenez on the left wing with Rafael Leao expected to be unavailable due to a minor injury on Friday.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Emerson Royal, Gabbia, Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Jimenez.

Prediction

It's difficult to imagine what the new AC Milan will look like, but it's easy to imagine that both sides will try not to lose. Pick: Juventus 0, AC Milan 0. Juventus to win in penalties.