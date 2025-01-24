Tennessee women's basketball coach Kim Caldwell was absent during her team's 80-76 loss to Texas on Thursday after giving birth to her son. She had not missed any games leading up to Thursday's game, including four days earlier when the No. 17 Lady Vols took on Vanderbilt on the road.

"She and husband Justin are the proud parents of a new son, Conor Scott Caldwell. Mom, dad and baby are doing well," read a statement from Tennessee.

Caldwell, 36, was hired in April by Tennessee after spending the 2023-24 season at Marshall. She previously spent seven seasons coaching at Glenville State, a Division II program. Justin Caldwell works as the player development coordinator for the men's basketball team at Tennessee.

Assistant coach Jenna Burdette will serve as acting head coach in Caldwell's absence, including against the No. 7 Longhorns. Burdette had a tough test in front of her, and despite not getting the win, she and the Lady Vols kept it competitive against three-time SEC coach of the year Vic Schaefer on the Texas side.

Thursday night's matchup saw 15 lead changes with neither team taking a lead of more than six points at any given moment. The game was tied with 44 seconds remaining, but Texas ended up prevailing to improve to 19-2 overall and 5-1 in SEC play.

All 10 Tennessee players who checked in scored at least three points. Zee Spearman and Ruby Whitehorn led Tennessee's offensive effort with 21 and 14 points, respectively. Madison Booker gave Texas 26 points, while Taylor Jones completed a double-double of 21 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

Tennessee dropped to 15-4 overall, and 3-4 in the SEC. The Lady Vols have another tough test coming up as they host No. 2 South Carolina on Monday night.