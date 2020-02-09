XFL 2020 Week 1: Here's how to watch all four games, TV channel, kickoff times, full weekend schedule
Catch the first weekend of XFL action in almost 20 years; here's all the information you need
It has only been a week since we saw the NFL crown a champion at Super Bowl LIV, but don't worry about missing professional football. The XFL season kicks off this weekend -- that's right, this weekend! -- with four different games and eight all-new franchises. Rebuilt and remodeled since its short-lived run in 2001, the league will open its 10-week regular season starting on Saturday, with a number of familiar faces from the NFL, CFL, college football and beyond.
Oddsmakers like the Tampa Bay Vipers, who are coached by former CFL champion and Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman, to dominate the competition. We think Pep Hamilton's DC Defenders, featuring former Ohio State star Cardale Jones, will be even better. But the real fun is that no one really knows what to expect! No one's ever seen these teams play before (and if you're wondering who to root for, we can help).
That will change this weekend. Here's how to tune in:
How to watch Week 1
Game: Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders
Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
TV: ABC
Game: Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks
Date: Saturday, Feb. 8
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians
Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades
Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington (Arlington, Texas)
TV: ESPN
