Nevada bettor places big wager on Raiders to win 2025 Super Bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders have 80-1 odds at Caesars to win the next Super Bowl

By Ben Fawkes & Nick Stellini Aug 24, 2024 at 12:21 pm ET 2 min read
General view before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
With the 2025 Super Bowl odds market now opening in January, before the 2024 Super Bowl is even played, there is plenty of time for bettors to wager on their favorite team before the 2024-25 regular season kicks off in September.

Previously, that meant there was more time for visitors to place futures bets in Las Vegas (the one U.S. state with legalized sports betting before 2018) during their spring and summer travels. But with 38 U.S. states now with legalized sports betting and mobile wagering in most of them, all it takes is funding an account from your couch to place a wager on your favorite team.

And that leads to some doozies.

One Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Nevada recently wagered $31,000 on the Las Vegas Raiders to win the Super Bowl at 80-1 odds. The bet would win an astronomical $2.48 million, making it the largest reported Super Bowl futures wager at legal U.S. sportsbooks at the moment.

The Raiders recently named Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback, but only have a win total of 6.5 and are +300 (implied probability of 25%) to make the playoffs at DraftKings. Las Vegas has only made the postseason twice since 2003, most recently making the playoffs in 2021 and losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.

The Raiders are 3.5-point underdogs in Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

This Raiders continues a recent trend of longshot bets on football teams with low expectations. A DraftKings bettor recently placed a $100 wager on Kent State to win the College Football Playoff at +1000000 odds, which would pay out $1 million if the Golden Flashes somehow won it all.