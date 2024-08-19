New FanDuel users can get $200 in bonus bets in addition to three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV with placement of their first $5 bet.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Just in time for the 2024 NFL season, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering an elite welcome offer to new users. You can sign up for FanDuel today and with your first $5 wager, you can get $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be found exclusively on YouTube TV.

Below, you can learn all you need to know about this FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

How does the FanDuel new user promo work?

This type of FanDuel promotion functions as what is known as a “bet and get.” As the name implies, to unlock this type of promo, you must bet a certain amount (in this case $5 or more) to be rewarded with bonus bets.

In some cases, “bet and gets” require your first bet to win to claim the bonus. In the case of FanDuel’s current offer, the bonus bets can be claimed regardless of the result of your first bet.

Additionally, all customers are also eligible to receive three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

To claim the FanDuel Sunday Ticket offer, simply follow the instructions detailed in this article. You can place a wager of $5 or more on the market of your choice, such as preseason NFL, MLB, or any other qualifying event. If you choose to place such a bet as a new FanDuel user, you will receive $200 in bonus bets in addition to three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

What is the FanDuel Sunday ticket promo?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription-based sports television package that provides access to out-of-market NFL games. YouTubeTV is the exclusive rights holder for Sunday Ticket. With Sunday Ticket, users can watch out-of-market NFL games that would otherwise not be available.

Are you a Kansas City Chiefs fan but live in California? With NFL Sunday Ticket, you can catch Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs even when their game is not being televised in your region.

In addition to live games, the package often includes features like NFL RedZone (which provides live coverage of scoring plays from all games) and the ability to watch on multiple devices, including mobile phones, tablets and computers.

For more information on NFL Sunday Ticket, visit their website.

And now, for a limited time, FanDuel is offering its users three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket on them.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the new FanDuel promo terms & conditions

The aforementioned FanDuel Sportsbook welcome promo is available to new FanDuel users only. The offer is valid from Aug. 19 through Sep. 22 in all states where FanDuel Sportsbook operates.

To claim this offer, follow these simple steps:

Register for a new FanDuel account by clicking on one of the external links or banners in this article. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10. Place your first real-money wager of $5 or more on any market that is live on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform.

Within 72 hours of placing their first bet, users should expect to receive $200 in bonus in addition to a code to be redeemed for three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

It is worth noting that when using your bonus bets, any winnings will not include your initial stake; just the profit itself.

What can you bet on to claim this FanDuel promo?

One who chooses to claim this offer can place their first bet on any market of their choice. Here are some events happening this week that you can bet on to redeem this FanDuel offer:

Bet on college football “Week Zero” with FanDuel

Believe it or not, the college football season has arrived, with “Week Zero” kicking off on Saturday, Aug. 24, when the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland. Most online sportsbooks (including FanDuel) have the Seminoles as double-digit favorites in the season’s first game of an expanded ACC.

There are three other FBS games taking place in Week Zero (with odds from FanDuel):

Montana State (-9.5) at New Mexico

SMU (-27.5) at Nevada – CBS Sports Network

Delaware State at Hawaii (-38.5)

Betting on college football is popular in many parts of the country. College football rules Saturdays in the fall. While the NFL has 32 teams, it’s hard to find too many regions in the U.S. that are far from a college football team that can be bet on (assuming you are in a legal betting state).

For those looking to dip their toes into the college football betting waters, Week Zero of the season is one way to get in on the action.

Bet on NFL Preseason Week 3 with FanDuel

If you are more into professional football, the NFL is in action later this week and into the weekend. However, the regular season doesn’t start until Sept. 4. The preseason wraps up with Week 3 in the final dress rehearsal for all 32 teams.

There are several teams who seem to still be deciding on their Week 1 starting quarterback, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers QB battle between newcomers Russell Wilson and Justin Fields is in full swing. Both quarterbacks have been getting reps with the first team, though neither player has run away with the job. It remains to be seen if either veteran will play in the Steelers’ final preseason matchup against Detroit – or who will start Week 1 in Atlanta on Sep. 8.

Another team that seemed to have a QB battle on its hands was the Las Vega Raiders, although the competition featured perhaps some less exciting names. The issue seems settled for now; as Gardner Minshew was announced as the team’s Week 1 starter, although sportsbooks aren’t too optimistic about Las Vegas’ chances for success this season. FanDuel sets the Raiders win total at 6.5 for the 2024 season.

Here is the preseason Week 3 schedule, along with odds from FanDuel:

Matchup Date/Time (ET) Indianapolis (-2.5) @ Cincinnati Aug. 22 – 8 pm Chicago (-2.5) @ Kansas City Aug. 22 – 8:20 pm Jacksonville (-4.5) @ Atlanta Aug. 23 – 7 pm Miami (-1.5) @ Tampa Bay Aug. 23 – 7:30 pm San Francisco @ Las Vegas (-3.5) Aug. 23 – 10 pm Baltimore (-1.5) @ Green Bay Aug. 24 – 1 pm Carolina @ Buffalo (-4.5) Aug. 24 – 1 pm L.A. Rams @ Houston (-6.5) Aug. 24 – 1 pm Minnesota @ Philadelphia (-2.5) Aug. 24 – 1 pm Pittsburgh (-3) @ Detroit Aug. 24 – 1 pm L.A. Chargers @ Dallas (-3.5) Aug. 24 – 4 pm N.Y. Giants (-1.5) @ N.Y. Jets Aug. 24 – 7:30 pm Cleveland @ Seattle (-1.5) Aug. 24 – 10 pm Tennessee @ New Orleans (-3.5) Aug. 25 – 2 pm Arizona @ Denver (-3.5) Aug. 25 – 4:30 pm New England @ Washington (-2.5) Aug. 25 – 8 pm

MLB slate for Aug. 19

The MLB playoff race is heating up, and 20 teams will see action on Monday evening.

As you will notice below, MLB betting operates in a slightly different format that other sports such as football and basketball. There are standard bet types that are available across the board, such as moneyline and totals. However, instead of traditional point spreads that are available in other sports, MLB betting uses what’s known as a “run line”.

Because roughly 30% of baseball games are decided by one run, run lines are almost always set at 1.5, with the associated odds representing the potential payout a winning bet would bring.

For more information, check out our MLB betting guide.

Here is a look at tonight’s MLB schedule, accompanied by moneyline odds (as of Monday morning) from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Away Home Arizona Diamondbacks (-205) Miami Marlins (+172) Cincinnati Reds (+142) Toronto Blue Jays (-168) Baltimore Orioles (+110) New York Mets (-130) Pittsburgh Pirates (+108) Texas Rangers (-126) Boston Red Sox (+106) Houston Astros (-124) Los Angeles Angels (+172) Kansas City Royals (-205) Tampa Bay Rays (+136) Oakland Athletics (+116) Minnesota Twins (+128) San Diego Padres (-152) Chicago White Sox (+184) San Francisco Giants (-220) Seattle Mariners (+124) Los Angeles Dodgers (-146)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

FanDuel Sportsbook: The highest-rated app on the market

FanDuel is one of the most popular and highest-rated sportsbooks in the entire sports betting industry. It has the highest cumulative rating on the App Store and Google Play.

In addition to the current welcome offer of “bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket”, FanDuel has a constant array of ongoing promos for both new and existing users. For example, all customers who place an MLB same-game parlay or Same Game Parlay Plus of at least three legs on Monday, August 19, will get a 25% profit boost.

Known for its outstanding interface on both its desktop and mobile app platforms, the FanDuel Sportsbook experience is top-notch as far as sportsbooks go. Navigation and bet placement is seamless and, as the innovator of same-game parlays, FanDuel excels in that domain as well.

FanDuel also has extensive banking methods for both deposits and withdrawals, with great payout speeds. The sportsbook also offers several avenues to customer support, including a live chat for quick help.

Finally, FanDuel is also known for its vast variety of different betting markets. There isn’t much happening in the sports world that cannot be bet on at FanDuel.

Summary

If you are looking for a new sportsbook, it’s hard to do much better than FanDuel. Now is an opportune time to sign up for FanDuel, as its current welcome promo is arguably the best on the market.

The offer of “bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket” is a winner for new FanDuel users and NFL, doubly so for those who fall into both categories.