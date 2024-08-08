NFL division-by-division betting odds and insights

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

With the NFL preseason underway and the regular season less than a month away, it’s instructive for casual fans and bettors alike to know oddsmakers’ expectations for teams. In today’s market, there are odds on almost anything, including odds to make and miss the postseason, last winless team, last undefeated team, conference and Super Bowl odds and season win totals (including alternate season win totals).

But the most basic path to making the playoffs has always been through the division, and with every team playing six divisional games, the relative strength or weakness of an NFL team’s division will go a long way towards its postseason hopes.

Let’s take a look at the betting favorite to win each of the eight NFL divisions from DraftKings Sportsbook, along with the odds for all 32 teams:

AFC East

Jets +180

Bills +180

Dolphins +200

Patriots +2500

A division that’s been flipped on its head since the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, the Patriots shockingly have the worst odds of any NFL team to win a division at 25-1. New England also has the lowest season win total (4.5) among all 32 teams, so not much is expected of them. The Patriots are also hurt because this division is so strong up top, with a near three-way tie for the division’s best odds. The Jets and Bills (+180) have slightly better odds than the Dolphins (+200), but this is a race that is likely to come down to the wire and have a new favorite several times throughout the season.

AFC North

Bengals +140

Ravens +145

Browns +600

Steelers +800

With Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson back healthy, along with a quarterback battle in Pittsburgh between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the AFC North looks different this season. But it’s also the same, with the Bengals (+140) and Ravens (+145) expected to duel for the division crown; at some books, the Ravens are slight favorites. At seemingly all books, the Steelers (52% of bets at BetMGM) are the most-bet team to win the division.

AFC South

Texans +105

Jaguars +275

Colts +310

Titans +1000

The Texans have been installed as favorites to win the AFC South by oddsmakers (and bettors) for the first time since 2019. It’s a division ruled by young QBs, as Trevor Lawrence (age 24) is the eldest statesman at the signal-caller position. Texans QB C.J. Stroud has high individual expectations as well, as he has the second-best odds at NFL sportsbooks (+850) to win NFL MVP behind Patrick Mahomes. The vast majority of bets (57%) and handle (82%) at BetMGM have been on the Texans to win the division.

AFC West

Chiefs -230

Chargers +320

Raiders +900

Broncos +1800

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West a remarkable eight straight seasons (the most consecutive division crowns since New England won 11 straight from 2009-2019), and oddsmakers see no reason it won’t continue this season. The Chiefs have the most bets and total dollars wagered to win the AFC West at BetMGM, including a $250,404 wager at -250 odds.

NFC East

Eagles -110

Cowboys +155

Commanders +800

NY Giants +1800

The NFC East is always a wild division, but this favorite has flipped. The Cowboys opened as the favorites at +130 to win the division, but an overwhelming amount of wagers and money has come in on Philadelphia, moving them into pole position. The Commanders (with No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels) and Giants (with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock) have some serious QB question marks going into the season.

NFC North

Lions +135

Packers +225

Bears +275

Vikings +1000

It’s rare to see the Vikings with the worst odds in the NFC North, and indeed this is the first time since 2014 that Minnesota is the longest shot of the four teams to win the division. Meanwhile, the Lions, coming off an impressive NFC North crown in 2023 and NFC Championship Game appearance, are the rightful division favorites. Detroit has garnered the most wagers (37%) and money wagered (53%) of any NFC North team to win the division at BetMGM sportsbook.

NFC South

Falcons -120

Bucs +320

Saints +340

Panthers +1100

Kirk Cousins steps in as the quarterback for a Falcons team that went 7-10, but suffered from terrible play at the position. The Bucs (Baker Mayfield) and Saints (Derek Carr) are veteran teams that could pose a threat, while the Panthers (Bryce Young) hope they can only improve on last season’s 2-15 campaign. Tampa Bay (9-8) won the division last year, beating the Saints (9-8) in a tiebreaker. The vast majority of wagers (38%) and money (64%) are on Atlanta to win its first NFC South crown since 2016.

NFC West

49ers -195

LA Rams +330

Seahawks +700

Cardinals +1300