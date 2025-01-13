Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Alcorn State Braves

Current Records: Alabama State 6-10, Alcorn State 1-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama State Hornets and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at David L. Whitney Complex. The Hornets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Alabama State couldn't handle Jackson State and fell 77-70.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State came into Saturday's game having lost 15 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 62-52 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Alabama State's loss dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Alcorn State, their win (their first of the season) made their record 1-14.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.5. The only thing between Alabama State and another offensive beatdown is Alcorn State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, Alabama State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Alabama State is a slight 2-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.