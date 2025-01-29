Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Old Dominion 9-12, App. State 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

App. State is on a three-game streak of home wins, while Old Dominion is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers' defense has only allowed 62.2 points per game this season, so the Monarchs' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Saturday, App. State earned a 66-58 victory over UL Monroe.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They were the clear victor by a 74-52 margin over Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-18.

App. State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Old Dominion, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-12.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: App. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

App. State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Old Dominion.