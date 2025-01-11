Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Kansas 11-3, Cincinnati 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. Both have allowed few points on average, (the Bearcats: 61, the Jayhawks: 63.6) so any points scored will be well earned.

Cincinnati is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Tuesday. They suffered a bruising 68-48 defeat at the hands of Baylor. The matchup marked the Bearcats' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the loss, Cincinnati had strong showings from Dan Skillings Jr., who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus two blocks, and Aziz Bandaogo, who posted 11 points along with two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Skillings Jr. a new career-high in threes (five).

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against Arizona State on Wednesday as Kansas made off with a 74-55 win. The Jayhawks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season.

Kansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Zeke Mayo, who went 8 for 14 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Cincinnati's defeat dropped their record down to 10-4. As for Kansas, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cincinnati hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cincinnati took their victory against Kansas in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 72-52. Does Cincinnati have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kansas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Cincinnati and Kansas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.