A wild weekend in college basketball led to an overhaul in the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings Monday as we got a new No. 1 and a reshuffled top 10. Alabama supplanted Purdue as the No. 1 team in college basketball following Purdue's second loss in three games this weekend, with the Crimson Tide receiving 38 of 62 first-place votes on their way to earning their first No. 1 ranking in two decades.

Purdue dropped two spots to No. 3 but still received two first-place votes this week. Houston earned the second-most first-place votes and remained at No. 2 this week despite last week's No. 1, Purdue, falling. The Cougars received 22 first-place votes last week and received 22 first-place votes again this week.

Elsewhere the top five got a reshuffle with UCLA moving up three spots to No. 4 and Kansas moving up four spots to No. 5. Texas following a 1-1 week in which it lost to Kansas moved down out of the top five to No. 6. Virginia, Arizona, Baylor and Tennessee rounded out the reshaped top 10.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Alabama (38) 22-3 1,523 3 2 Houston (22) 23-2 1,503 2 3 Purdue (2) 23-3 1,408 1 4 UCLA 21-4 1,302 7 5 Kansas 20-5 1,283 9 6 Texas 20-5 1,214 5 7 Virginia 19-4 1,212 8 8 Arizona 22-4 1,139 4 9 Baylor 19-6 1,072 14 10 Tennessee 19-6 896 6 11 Marquette 20-6 815 10 12 Kansas State 19-6 790 12 13 Gonzaga 21-5 761 16 14 Indiana 18-7 717 18 15 Miami 20-5 693 19 16 Xavier 19-6 642 13 17 Saint Mary's 22-5 567 15 18 Creighton 17-8 517 23 19 Iowa State 16-8 396 11 20 UConn 19-7 358 21 21 San Diego State 20-5 271 25 22 TCU 17-8 204 17 23 NC State 20-6 140 22 24 Providence 18-7 136 20 25 FAU 24-2 117 NR

Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma State 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Maryland 1, Charleston 1, Boise State 1.