A wild weekend in college basketball led to an overhaul in the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings Monday as we got a new No. 1 and a reshuffled top 10. Alabama supplanted Purdue as the No. 1 team in college basketball following Purdue's second loss in three games this weekend, with the Crimson Tide receiving 38 of 62 first-place votes on their way to earning their first No. 1 ranking in two decades.
Purdue dropped two spots to No. 3 but still received two first-place votes this week. Houston earned the second-most first-place votes and remained at No. 2 this week despite last week's No. 1, Purdue, falling. The Cougars received 22 first-place votes last week and received 22 first-place votes again this week.
Elsewhere the top five got a reshuffle with UCLA moving up three spots to No. 4 and Kansas moving up four spots to No. 5. Texas following a 1-1 week in which it lost to Kansas moved down out of the top five to No. 6. Virginia, Arizona, Baylor and Tennessee rounded out the reshaped top 10.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Alabama (38)
|22-3
|1,523
|3
|2
|Houston (22)
|23-2
|1,503
|2
|3
|Purdue (2)
|23-3
|1,408
|1
|4
|UCLA
|21-4
|1,302
|7
|5
|Kansas
|20-5
|1,283
|9
|6
|Texas
|20-5
|1,214
|5
|7
|Virginia
|19-4
|1,212
|8
|8
|Arizona
|22-4
|1,139
|4
|9
|Baylor
|19-6
|1,072
|14
|10
|Tennessee
|19-6
|896
|6
|11
|Marquette
|20-6
|815
|10
|12
|Kansas State
|19-6
|790
|12
|13
|Gonzaga
|21-5
|761
|16
|14
|Indiana
|18-7
|717
|18
|15
|Miami
|20-5
|693
|19
|16
|Xavier
|19-6
|642
|13
|17
|Saint Mary's
|22-5
|567
|15
|18
|Creighton
|17-8
|517
|23
|19
|Iowa State
|16-8
|396
|11
|20
|UConn
|19-7
|358
|21
|21
|San Diego State
|20-5
|271
|25
|22
|TCU
|17-8
|204
|17
|23
|NC State
|20-6
|140
|22
|24
|Providence
|18-7
|136
|20
|25
|FAU
|24-2
|117
|NR
Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma State 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Maryland 1, Charleston 1, Boise State 1.