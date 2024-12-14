Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Marquette 9-1, Dayton 8-2

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $81.60

What to Know

Dayton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Marquette Golden Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Marquette is hoping to do what Lehigh couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Dayton's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Dayton put the hurt on Lehigh with a sharp 86-62 victory. The Flyers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 21 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Dayton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Malachi Smith, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine assists. The dominant performance also gave Smith a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Nate Santos, who made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 24 points.

Dayton was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Marquette beat Wisconsin 88-74 on Saturday.

Kam Jones went supernova for Marquette, going 12 for 21 en route to 32 points plus six assists and four steals. With that strong performance, Jones is now averaging an impressive 20.3 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Ross, who had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

Dayton's win was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-2. As for Marquette, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Marquette is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Marquette is a slight 1-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

