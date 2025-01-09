Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: North Florida 7-8, Eastern Kentucky 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Eastern Kentucky is heading back home. They and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baptist Health Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Last Saturday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Eastern Kentucky as they lost 88-67 to N. Alabama. The Colonels were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-29.

Eastern Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as N. Alabama posted 17.

Meanwhile, North Florida's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. The New Year welcomed them with a 96-64 whooping from Lipscomb. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Ospreys have suffered against the Bisons since February 6, 2019.

Eastern Kentucky now has a losing record at 7-8. As for North Florida, they now also have a losing record at 7-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Eastern Kentucky has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 12.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a 3-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 171.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 4 games against North Florida.