Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ Elon Phoenix

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-7, Elon 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will face off against the VA-Lynchburg Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schar Center. The Dragons are crawling into this match hobbled by 15 consecutive losses dating back to last season, while the Phoenix will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Elon's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. Everything went their way against Wofford on Saturday as Elon made off with a 79-56 win. The oddsmakers were on the Phoenix's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Elon can attribute much of their success to Sam Sherry, who went 8 for 13 en route to 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Sherry a new career-high in threes (three). Nick Dorn was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for VA-Lynchburg to recover from the 124-50 bruising that Howard dished out on Wednesday. The game marked the Dragons' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, VA-Lynchburg struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Howard racked up 34.

Elon has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3 record this season. As for VA-Lynchburg, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-7.