Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Tennessee 14-0, Florida 13-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida is on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Tennessee is on a six-game streak of away wins (also dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past seven games -- so hopefully the Volunteers like a good challenge.

Florida is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Kentucky just ended the team's 13-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 106-100 loss to the Wildcats. One positive for the Gators, at least, is that this was the most points they've scored all season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Walter Clayton Jr., who went 9 for 15 en route to 33 points plus five assists. What's more, he also racked up six threes, the most he's had since back in March of 2024. Alijah Martin was another key player, earning 26 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they lost, Florida smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fifth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 16 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, everything went Tennessee's way against Arkansas on Saturday as Tennessee made off with a 76-52 win. The Volunteers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 22 points or more this season.

Tennessee's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Chaz Lanier, who posted 29 points. Lanier's afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Igor Milicic Jr., who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Having lost for the first time this season, Florida fell to 13-1. As for Tennessee, their victory bumped their record up to 14-0.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Florida just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've made 48.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Florida might still be hurting after the devastating 85-66 defeat they got from Tennessee when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Thankfully for Florida, Dalton Knecht (who went 13 for 23 en route to 39 points plus eight rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Tennessee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Florida.