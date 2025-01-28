Who's Playing

S. Carolina Gamecocks @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: S. Carolina 10-10, Georgia 14-6

How To Watch

What to Know

S. Carolina is 8-2 against Georgia since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with seven consecutive losses for the Gamecocks and four for the Bulldogs.

S. Carolina fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Miss. State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 65-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Despite their defeat, S. Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jamarii Thomas, who earned 19 points along with five rebounds and four steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Even though they lost, S. Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Georgia lost to Florida on Saturday, and Georgia lost bad. The score wound up at 89-59. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

S. Carolina's loss dropped their record down to 10-10. As for Georgia, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

S. Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

Georgia is a big 7.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

S. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.