Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: SC State 6-8, Georgia 11-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Bulldogs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. SC State is strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

SC State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 85 points last Wednesday, they were much more limited against N. Kentucky last Saturday. They fell 58-47 to the Norse. The match marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Georgia had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25.2 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Sunday. They strolled past the Buccaneers with points to spare, taking the game 81-65. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

De'Shayne Montgomery was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus two steals. Dakota Leffew was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 19 points.

SC State's loss dropped their record down to 6-8. As for Georgia, they pushed their record up to 11-1 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC State lost to Georgia on the road by a decisive 76-60 margin in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Can SC State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia is a big 25-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.