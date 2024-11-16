Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: UT Martin 2-0, Longwood 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Longwood Lancers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Skyhawks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, things could have been worse for UT Martin, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 87-69 loss to N. Alabama. The loss was the Skyhawks' first of the season.

Meanwhile, Longwood had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-62 victory over the Panthers.

UT Martin's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 2-0. As for Longwood, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT Martin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.3 points per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.