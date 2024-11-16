Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 3-0, Tennessee State 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama A&M has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gentry Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

If Alabama A&M beats Tennessee State with 103 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. Alabama A&M steamrolled past Fisk 103-69 on Wednesday. Fans of Alabama A&M have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Alabama A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 17 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State fought the good fight in their overtime game against Howard on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Bison 88-84. The Tigers' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Alabama A&M's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Tennessee State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 109 points per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Alabama A&M skirted past Tennessee State 85-83 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Alabama A&M since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee State and Alabama A&M both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.