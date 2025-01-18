Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Little Rock 10-7, Tennessee Tech 9-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Trojans will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Little Rock will head into Tuesday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Sunday (they won by 20) but on Tuesday they proved they can win the close ones too. They skirted past SE Missouri State 73-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Trojans have posted since January 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech entered their match against SE Missouri State on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Tennessee Tech took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of SE Missouri State. The Golden Eagles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Little Rock's win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for Tennessee Tech, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-9.

Everything came up roses for Little Rock against Tennessee Tech when the teams last played back in March of 2024, as the squad secured an 81-43 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Little Rock since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Tennessee Tech.