Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-0, UAB 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will face off against the SE Louisiana Lions at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Thursday, UAB earned a 98-84 win over Southern Miss.

UAB's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Christian Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds, and Yaxel Lendeborg, who earned 21 points plus six assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave Lendeborg a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tony Toney, who scored ten points along with two steals.

UAB was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern Miss only racked up 15.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past William Carey, posting a 91-53 victory. With the Lions ahead 47-18 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Everything went UAB's way against SE Louisiana in their previous meeting back in November of 2020, as UAB made off with an 84-59 win. In that contest, UAB amassed a halftime lead of 43-17, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.