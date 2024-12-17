Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: James Madison 6-4, Wake Forest 8-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at LJVM Coliseum. The Dukes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, James Madison strolled past Utah Valley with points to spare, taking the game 78-61.

James Madison was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest beat Boston College 72-66 on Saturday.

Cameron Hildreth was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Texas A&M last Tuesday. The team also got some help courtesy of Efton Reid III, who scored 11 points in addition to two steals.

James Madison has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season. As for Wake Forest, they pushed their record up to 8-3 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: James Madison has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Wake Forest, though, as they've only made 26.4% of their threes this season. Given James Madison's sizable advantage in that area, Wake Forest will need to find a way to close that gap.