Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Tennessee State 5-11, Western Illinois 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Western Illinois Leathernecks and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall. The Leathernecks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Western Illinois fought the good fight in their overtime match against UT Martin on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Skyhawks by a score of 85-83. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Leathernecks were the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State came up short against Lindenwood on Thursday and fell 72-62.

Western Illinois' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-8. As for Tennessee State, they dropped their record down to 5-11 with the defeat, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Western Illinois has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Tennessee State, though, as they've only made 28.9% of their threes this season. Given Western Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, Tennessee State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Illinois skirted past Tennessee State 61-59 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Western Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tennessee State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Western Illinois has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee State.