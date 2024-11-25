Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: LIU 3-3, Winthrop 4-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles will face off against the LIU Sharks at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Winthrop will face LIU after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 160.5 points. Winthrop took a 76-61 bruising from Louisville.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kelton Talford, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Even though they lost, Winthrop smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Louisville only pulled down ten.

Meanwhile, LIU posted their closest win since February 3rd on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 victory over Charlotte.

LIU can attribute much of their success to Malachi Davis, who earned 31 points along with two steals. Davis' performance made up for a slower contest against Air Force two weeks ago. Another player making a difference was Shadrak Lasu, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Winthrop's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for LIU, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like LIU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.