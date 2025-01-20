Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Le Moyne Dolphins

Current Records: Stonehill 10-9, Le Moyne 6-13

What to Know

Le Moyne will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Stonehill Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ted Grant Court. The Dolphins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Le Moyne would be headed in after a win, but Chicago State made sure that didn't happen. Le Moyne took an 88-72 bruising from Chicago State on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Stonehill didn't have too much trouble with Chicago State last Sunday as they won 68-52.

Stonehill was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Chicago State only posted five.

Le Moyne's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-13. As for Stonehill, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

While only Stonehill took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Stonehill is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Le Moyne was able to grind out a solid victory over Stonehill in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 75-67. Will Le Moyne repeat their success, or does Stonehill have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stonehill is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Le Moyne has won both of the games they've played against Stonehill in the last year.