With its season overlapping with NFL, NBA, and college football, college basketball can fly under the radar until March Madness. Casual fans may not fully invest until the 2021 NCAA Tournament begins Friday with the Round of 64. Stars like Cade Cunningham, who enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament as, arguably, the top pro prospect in the nation, will try to lead their teams to the national title on Monday, April 5.

Cunningham has guided Oklahoma State to a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA bracket and will face No. 13 Liberty in the first round. The 6-foot-8 wing became the first freshman to win Big 12 Player of the Year since Marcus Smart in 2013. Powered by his conference-leading 20.2 points per game, Cunningham is widely expected to be the first pick of the NBA Draft, and what better resume-builder than charging through the 2021 March Madness bracket? Before making any 2021 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Their proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It absolutely crushed its March Madness picks last tournament, beating nearly 90 percent of all CBS Sports brackets one year after finishing in the top five percent. The model also nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the last four tournaments. It also nailed massive upsets last time, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

Top 2021 March Madness bracket picks

One team set to disrupt 2021 March Madness brackets: No. 14 Colgate knocks off No. 3 Arkansas in the South Region. The Raiders played a conference-only schedule, but went 14-1 with their lone defeat coming by just two points.

Colgate's top three scorers are all seniors, and they've been in this position before. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, No. 15 Colgate held a second-half lead over No. 2 Tennessee before the Vols pulled away. Guard Jordan Burns scored 32 points in that game, and now as a senior, he leads Colgate with 17 points per game and paced the Patriot League in assists. Arkansas struggled against dynamic playmakers like Missouri's Xavier Pinson and LSU's Javonte Smart, which is why the model likes the Raiders over the Razorbacks in the 2021 March Madness bracket.

Another team to back in your 2021 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 6 Texas Tech survives a scare from No. 11 Utah State in the South Region. The Utah State Aggies are a trendy pick as a double-digit seed to make a run in the NCAA Tournament bracket 2021 thanks to seven-foot Neemias Queta, who averages a double-double and finished second in the nation in blocked shots. However, the Aggies beat just one team that made the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, play the same brand of tough-nosed, physical play that helped them reach the NCAA Championship Game two years ago. They're among the top five tournament teams in forcing turnovers and are effective at crashing the offensive boards, leading to extra possessions. Texas Tech also has a go-to star in Georgetown transfer Mac McClung, who can go off at any moment. During a four-game stretch against Texas, Baylor, West Virginia, and LSU (all tournament teams), McClung averaged 24.5 points with 46.4 percent three-point shooting.

