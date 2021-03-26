Within hours of the NCAA Tournament bracket being revealed, the team here at CBS dutifully studied matchups, analyzed each region on a granular level and submitted our brackets accordingly. After watching nothing but college hoops for nearly four months, we reasoned, there was virtually no chance of our brackets being busted.

Then the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament happened, leaving us with the highest sum of seeds ever entering Sweet 16 and Elite Eight weekend. Boy oh boy, were we wrong on a lot.

We've got Sweet 16 picks and previews for all eight games this weekend. Listen to the latest episode of Eye on College Basketball below.



But with the field whittled down to 16, we're ready to take another stab at things. So Gary Parrish, Matt Norlander, Chip Patterson, David Cobb and yours truly are wiping the slate clean. With a fresh new bracket, we're starting 0-0 and making all new picks on how we think the bracket shapes from here out.

Here are our picks.

Gary Parrish, College Basketball Insider

Predicted champion: Gonzaga

My original bracket, like everybody else's original bracket, was trashed in the first two rounds. But six of my original Elite Eight teams remain alive -- as do three of my original Final Four teams. So I could still end up alright. And I really do believe, by the time we get to the end, that the Final Four will look awfully similar to how we've envisioned it might look for months. If it does turn out to be Gonzaga, Alabama, Baylor and Houston, that would be four teams that were clearly the best teams in their respective leagues all season long, and four teams that were in the top seven of KenPom on Selection Sunday. And, yes, I'm still taking the Zags to win it all and cut nets on the first Monday in April after beating Baylor in a game between the two schools that were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the preseason Top 25 And 1.

Matt Norlander, Senior College Basketball Writer

Predicted champion: Gonzaga

I don't think we're done with the upsets in this upset-laden, historically wild opening to the NCAA Tournament. But I do think the din is going to die down a bit over the next two rounds. In total, I've got only two upsets on tap for the remainder of the tournament. If I set the over under at 2.5, would you take the over? It's probably the smart play, but considering how great Gonzaga and Baylor have been for most of the year, I have to roll with GU-BU for the championship. Baylor's been excellent through two rounds; obviously Gonzaga the same. I had FSU in the Elite Eight from the jump, so I won't change that now, though with Texas out I have to replace the Longhorns with Nate Oats' Tide. And as for Loyola, it's better than the Final Four team from three years ago and has the defense to keep Houston under 50 points. My close call is Arkansas beating Oral Roberts by fewer than six points in the Sweet 16.

Jerry Palm, Bracketology Expert

Predicted champion: Gonzaga

We have been pointing to Gonzaga and Baylor all season long. We were supposed to get that game back in December, but COVID canceled it. Not this time. For all the fun we had the first weekend with one massive upset after another, we will end up getting the game that needs to happen for the title. And it will be Gonzaga capping off a season that was historic for all the wrong reasons in historic fashion for all the right ones.

Kyle Boone, College Basketball Writer

Predicted champion: Gonzaga

For as much madness as there was in the opening weekend, eight of my original Sweet 16 and three of my original Final Four teams -- including my title pick -- are still alive entering the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. So, sure, my bracket is a little busted, but I've been a bit fortunate and I'm going to stick by most of my initial picks. So I've still got top overall seed Gonzaga meeting No. 2 seed Alabama in the Final Four on one side of the bracket and Arkansas making it to that round on the other side. But the big change here is that I've now got Loyola Chicago meeting the Razorbacks in the Final Four, with Arkansas facing off against the Bulldogs in the title game. Oh, and my title pick? I'm sticking with the Zags to win a close one over Arkansas.

David Cobb, College Basketball Writer

Predicted champion: Alabama

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Baylor are solid favorites against their Sweet 16 opponents, and No. 2 seeds Alabama and Houston each face No. 11 seeds this weekend. For that reason, my prediction is that, even after all the craziness that the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament brought, we're headed toward a top-heavy Final Four. In this scenario, the matchup to anticipate is a Final Four showdown between Gonzaga and Alabama. If you like points, it will be an epic clash, and I believe the Crimson Tide have the two-way chops to prevail. Alabama's defense would be the best Gonzaga has faced, per KenPom's defensive efficiency metric. If the Tide hits even 30% of its 3-pointers against the Bulldogs, it can win that game and keep rolling to a national title.

Chip Patterson, College Basketball Writer

Predicted champion: Alabama

Is it even a Cinderella story anymore for Syracuse to make a deep run from the bubble? Isn't that just a function of the NCAA Tournament in the modern era? I've got the Orange taking down Houston in the Sweet 16 and then outlasting Loyola in the Elite Eight for the only one real surprise of the re-set bracket. Most of my expectations from the West and East Regionals remain, with the exception of Michigan's strong response against LSU. I still think the Wolverines will fall short to Alabama, my national title pick on Selection Sunday and still my pick today. It will be tough to get past both Gonzaga and Baylor, as I'm predicting here, but I think the Tide's depth and versatility will only become more and more important as we get deeper in the tournament in this controlled environment.

Dennis Dodd, Senior Writer

Predicted champion: Gonzaga

All the massive upsets can't impact the inevitable -- Gonzaga is the equivalent of UCLA from the 1960s and 1970s. The Zags are head and shoulders above everyone else. Loyola makes another Final Four appearance, getting to the championship game after what will be that one off game shooting from Baylor.