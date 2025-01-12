Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Marist Red Foxes

Current Records: Fairfield 6-9, Marist 11-2

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Marist Red Foxes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCann Center. The Red Foxes are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Stags in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, Fairfield finally turned things around against Iona on Friday. They snuck past the Gaels with a 68-64 victory.

Even though they won, Fairfield struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Marist had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.3 points) and they went ahead and made it seven on Sunday. They came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 69-62.

Fairfield's win bumped their record up to 6-9. As for Marist, their victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-2.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be Fairfield's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Fairfield didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Marist in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 65-61 win. Does Fairfield have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Marist is a solid 7-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Fairfield has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.