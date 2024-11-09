Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Miss. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Georgia State 47-25.

If Miss. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-0 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia State will have to make due with a 1-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Georgia State 1-0, Miss. State 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will face off against the Miss. State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Humphrey Coliseum. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Georgia State is headed out to face Miss. State after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Georgia State came out on top against Ball State by a score of 71-66 on Monday. The score was all tied up 27-27 at the break, but the Panthers were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Miss. State was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They put a hurting on WGA to the tune of 95-60 on Monday.

Miss. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as WGA only posted 11.

Georgia State was pulverized by Miss. State 79-50 in their previous meeting back in December of 2021. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Georgia State was down 43-22.

Georgia State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 12-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 21.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Miss. State has won both of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 8 years.