It will have been more than 700 days since Virginia cut down the nets at U.S. Bank Stadium as the 2019 national champion and when the Cavaliers will begin their title defense Saturday in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Coach Tony Bennett's team will try to become the first to win two straight national titles since Florida in 2006-07. But to get there, the fourth-seeded Cavaliers must first defeat the 13th-seeded Ohio Bobcats in the West Region of the 2021 NCAA bracket.

Does Virginia have enough to overcome a pesky Bobcats team that made the Sweet 16 in 2012 and has won nine of their last 10 games? Or can seven-point underdog Ohio pull off the upset and end the Cavaliers' title defense during March Madness 2021? Before making any 2021 March Madness predictions, be sure to check out the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last tournament, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 seed UC-Irvine over No. 4 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Florida over No. 7 seed Nevada, and No. 12 seed Oregon over No. 5 seed Wisconsin.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the past four tournaments and nailed 14 teams in the Sweet 16 last time.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2021 March Madness pools. Now, the model has simulated every possible matchup in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and revealed its bracket. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2021 March Madness bracket upset picks

One team set to pull off a shocking upset in 2021 March Madness brackets: The No. 8 seed LSU Tigers are one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament thanks to the ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Bonnies, who have the 1970 Final Four banner flying in the rafters at the Reilly Center, drilled VCU, 74-65, to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament title and lock up the conference's automatic berth. St. Bonaventure allows a paltry 60.4 points per outing, and Kyle Lofton is one of the A-10's best weapons, posting 14.6 points and 5.5 assists per game.

SportsLine's model sees St. Bonaventure feasting on an LSU defense that gives up 75.3 points per game, with Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway, Dominick Welch and Osun Osunniyi all scoring in double-digits. The model also has St. Bonaventure advancing to the second round in 48 percent of its 2021 NCAA Tournament simulations.

Another huge curveball in the East Region: No. 12 seed Georgetown pulls off the upset against No. 5 seed Colorado. The 5-12 matchup produces more upsets than just about any other spot in the first round of the NCAA Tournament bracket, and SportsLine's model is high on coach Patrick Ewing's team.

The Hoyas went just 9-12 during the regular season, but were unbeatable once they got to Madison Square Garden and the Big East Tournament, reeling off four straight victories, including a 25-point demolition of Creighton in the title game. Colorado, meanwhile, has lost two of its last three NCAA Tournament first-round games.

SportsLine's model projects that Georgetown's dream continues into the second round, as Jahvon Blair leads four Hoyas players in double-digit scoring against Colorado. It also projects that, despite entering as a 5.5-point underdog, the Hoyas are primed to pull off a first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament 2021.

How to make 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model also has one region where you need to pick the No. 2 seed, while the Nos. 10, 11 and 13 seeds all deliver huge first-round upsets. Nailing those picks could literally make or break your bracket.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2021 bracket? And which underdogs shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which No. 2 seed you need to target, and see which region you need to pick the 10, 11, and 13 seeds, all from the model that's called 15 of the 26 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds in the last four tournaments.